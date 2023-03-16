Daily Investor – Reach South Africa’s investors and finance professionals

Daily Investor was launched by Broad Media in August 2022 and has quickly become South Africa’s premier investment news and analysis platform.

Its popularity has seen it grow to over 420,000 readers, which include South African fund managers, analysts, finance professionals, and retail investors.

The platform also has 50,000 readers with personal accounts and over 55,000 newsletter subscribers who receive the latest investment news in their mailboxes.

Content investors want

Daily Investor’s incredible growth is thanks to the excellent content it offers – including the latest investment news, insights, and financial data.

It publishes regular features that reveal the top stock picks of prominent investors and track the performance of these investments.

Daily Investor readers also enjoy updates on small, medium, and large-cap companies that are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), as well as the latest information about international stocks and insights into macroeconomic events that influence markets.

