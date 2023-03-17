Supersonic’s epic March deal – Get Fixed-LTE for R249 per month

Supersonic has reintroduced it’s For Real Deal promotional platform which sees it launching one deal of the month under its existing For Real Deals. The new deal comes in the form of affordable Home Internet that promises to deliver unmatched broadband monthly deals to keep households connected for real.

The new strategic approach is that Supersonic will be implementing one deal per month under the existing hero deals “For Real Deals”. For the month of March, Supersonics’ For Real Deal is the Home Fixed-LTE 120GB deal for just R249pm.

Subscribers will receive 60GB anytime and 60GB night-time data, a free to use router, plus free delivery. This deal is available on a flexible month-to-month payment option and is aimed at providing affordable and value-filled internet services to keep households connected.

“Supersonic’s Fixed-LTE deal has launched to support movers & shakers, entrepreneurs, and the family at large who want to have more access to affordable internet.”

“And, at the core of Supersonic’s broader plans, the goal is to provide access to internet to all South African homes, anywhere, anytime, for any and every pocket” said Thamona Mc Minn, Head of Product and Value Proposition – Home Broadband at Supersonic.

Supersonic is passionate about keeping South Africans connected For Real, For Real

So, whether you are a streamer, a gamer, or just a humble double-tapper, Supersonic has got you covered this month. This deal will be valid until 31 March 2023.

Customers can sign-up through the Supersonic website or by calling or sending a WhatsApp to 0861 787 377.

Another way we’re helping you stay connected for real, for real, is with this month’s For Real Deal!

Click here for more information about Supersonic.