Beat load-shedding with Romoss power banks

Leading South African technology distributor Syntech is helping South Africans beat the impact of load-shedding with its top technology brands.

An excellent example of this is Syntech’s range of Romoss power banks that will keep your devices running for hours.

These power banks are particularly useful if you are working remotely and need to keep your smartphone, laptop, and other devices charged.

Romoss power banks offer excellent value for money, too, and come with incredibly high capacities that keep your devices charged for longer.

This is complemented by impressive charging technologies and wattages, letting your devices power up faster when they have run flat.

We discuss the benefits of the Romoss power banks offered by Syntech, below.

Romoss PPD20 20,000mAh Quick Charge 50W Power Bank

The Romoss PPD20 is an affordable power bank that can charge two devices at the same time via its two USB output ports and versatile USB-C input/output port.

Importantly, it uses high-quality battery cells to let it charge more devices than competing products before needing to be recharged.

These cells offer a combined 20,000mAh capacity, making the PPD20 the ideal choice for those who need to keep devices like smartphones charged.

Most smartphones have batteries of no more than 5,000mAh, which translates to at least four full charges with the power bank.

Likewise, most laptops have battery capacities that scale up to 7,000mAh – so you can usually get close to three full charges with the PPD220.

The PPD20 stands out for its impressive 50W quick charging, too, and comes with an intelligent LED display that allows you to see the power bank’s current, voltage, and remaining battery life while charging your devices.

Below are the Romoss PPD20’s specifications:

20,000mAh capacity

50W quick charge

Type-C input/output

Two USB outputs

High-quality battery cells

Intelligent LED display

Romoss Sense 6F 20,000mAh 22.5W Power Bank

The Romoss Sense 6F allows you to charge your smartphone in under an hour.

This is thanks to Romoss’s self-developed quick-charge chip that can charge devices such as smartphones up to three-times faster than a standard power bank.

There are many great use cases for this, such as needing to charge your smartphone quickly before heading out to a meeting or social gathering.

The Sense 6F is compatible with all of the prominent fast-charging technology standards, too – including QC3.0/2.0, MTK PE, Samsung FastCharger, Huawei FCP, and Apple 2.4(A).

Below are the Romoss Sense 6F’s specifications:

20,000mAh capacity

20W and 22.5W fast charge technology

Two-way quick charge

Three input and three output ports

LED charge indicators

10 safety protections

Romoss Sense 8F 30,000mAh 22.5W PD Power Bank

The Romoss Sense 8F improves upon the 6F with an increased capacity of 30,000mAh, allowing for an additional two charges of the average smartphone.

Like the Sense 6F, you’ll be able to charge smartphones in under an hour with the Sense 8F thanks to the its quick-charge chip.

It supports all of the popular fast-charging technology standards as the Sense 6F, too – so this is your best option if you want the features of the 6F, but more capacity.

Below are the Sense 8F’s features:

30,000mAh capacity

Two-way fast charge

Three input and three output ports

20W and 22.5W fast charge technology

LED charge indicators

5A High Current

10 safety protections

Romoss Zeus 30,000mAh 30W Power Bank

The Romoss Zeus 30,000mAh power bank stands out for being extremely versatile.

Key to this is its impressive 30,000mAh capacity and 30W charging technology that allows the Zeus to power up more devices faster before needing to be recharged.

This power bank also stands out for having three input ports and two USB output ports – offering excellent flexibility as well as compatibility with mainstream fast-charging protocols like Qualcomm Quick Charge and Two-Way PD.

If you own the Romoss Zeus 30,000mAh, you won’t need to worry about even the lengthiest load-shedding periods causing any of your devices to run flat.

Below are the Romoss Zeus’s specifications:

30,000mAh capacity

30W quick charge

Type-C input/output

Two USB outputs

Three inputs

High-quality battery cells

Intelligent LED Display

Romoss Zeus 40,000mAh Power Bank 22.5W

The Romoss Zeus 40,000mAh power banks offers all the features of the Romoss Zeus 30,000mAh, but with 33% more capacity.

This translates into at least eight full charges of a smartphone, or six full charges of a high-end laptop.

The Zeus 40,000mAh’s high-quality battery cells will last longer than competing products and can be used to fast charge using Qualcomm Quick Charge or Two-Way PD.

If you found the features offered by the Zeus 30,000mAh useful, then the Zeus 40,000mAh is the next step up if you need more battery capacity.

Below are the Zeus 40,000mAh Power Bank’s specifications:

40,000mAh capacity

5W quick charge

Type-C input/output

Two USB outputs

Three inputs

High-quality battery cells

Intelligent LED Display

Get your Syntech products here.