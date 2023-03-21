Want to improve customer satisfaction and reduce customer churn? Cambium Networks has a solution!

Cambium Networks has taken the lead in developing ground-breaking networking products for WISPs to provide the best possible connectivity and customer experience at the lowest price.

In order to deliver even more value to the WISP and ISP industry, they recently added the Cambium Quality of Experience (QoE) solution to their portfolio to further enhance the customer experience while saving WISPs and ISPs on costs.

How does Cambium QoE work?

Cambium QoE offers you all the tools to improve and optimise your network performance.

It is completely vendor agnostic and can be deployed in any kind of network including broadband wireless, LTE and fibre.

The technology features TCP optimisation to ensure that TCP traffic reaches optimal speeds, resulting in faster downloads and uploads.

It also includes an improved congestion detection algorithm, reducing average page loading time by 30%.

With this solution in their grasp, WISPs can enforce bandwidth limitations in a flexible way. The multi-queue technology guarantees an independent queue for each connection.

It even has automatic congestion management so when congestion is detected speed is marginally limited, latency and losses are reduced.

This prevents congestion and provides a much better Quality-of-Experience.

To tie all this together you have complete network flexibility so you can measure and monitor. With advanced Deep-Packet inspection you can see what services are being used in your network.

In this way, you can plan your Internet peering, predict the traffic behaviour, and diagnose service-specific problems.

QoE also measures and records statistics on latency and packet loss for up to 3 months.

All these features give you the ability to not only improve network performance right at the start but to also ensure your customers experience can be optimised based on their requirements.

The collected data allows you to identify the top bandwidth customers, enabling you to upsell.

QoE software is available in flexible packages ranging from 1Gbps upwards with options to pay up front and quarterly.

