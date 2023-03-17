Buy supplies for your small business through the VodaPay super app this weekend

The VodaPay super app offers the best way to buy all the supplies you need to keep your small business running smoothly.

Through this app, you can shop at a wide range of stores, and will have access to excellent promotions that will help you save lots of money on these purchases.

Small businesses should consider the VodaPay Kwika card machine, too, as it is built with their needs in mind.

With the VodaPay Kwika card machine, you will never miss another sale, as it allows you to scan, tap, swipe, and insert your customers’ cards so that they can easily make payment from anywhere.

This card machine also boasts impressive battery life, so if you are running a mobile store, you can keep taking payments for longer without needing to recharge the device.

Epic deals

This weekend, your small business can use the VodaPay super app to take advantage of great deals from popular stores like Makro, PG Glass, and Adjoa.

We’ve outlined these epic savings below.

Makro deals

Fix those unwanted blunders and get the building supplies you need – all at affordable prices from Makro.

Adjoa deals

Streamline your business operations and stay connected with laptops and connectivity devices from Adjoa.

PG Glass

Need to fix the windows of your vehicles or office? Visit PG Glass for a fitting today and get a free meal voucher.