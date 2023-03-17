What’s Next Season 7 presented by Discovery – Now available

Season 7 of What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou – South Africa’s most popular technology talk show – is now live.

This season is presented by Discovery and explores the top technology trends in local industries like banking, life insurance, and health.

The first two episodes of Season 7 are already available, and both include insights from top Discovery experts.

Episode 1 features Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner , who breaks down the SpendTrend 2023 report.

Episode 2 features Discovery Life CEO Riaan van Reenen, who discusses the top life insurance trends.

More episodes will go live in the coming weeks, so keep an eye out for valuable insights from top South African tech executives.

Get featured on What’s Next

What’s Next has achieved over 3 million views since its launch in June 2020 thanks to its excellent guests, Aki’s engaging interview style, and the show’s impressive production quality.

If you want to take advantage of the excellent What’s Next show, MyBroadband’s marketing team makes it easy for you to get your company and executives featured.

Watch the first two episodes of What’s Next Season 7 below

Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner unpacks the SpendTrend 2023 report

Discovery Life CEO Riaan van Reenen discusses life insurance trends