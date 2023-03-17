EcoFlow’s new DELTA 2 and RIVER 2 Series take the sting out of loadshedding

Many people in South Africa are now looking for credible renewable energy sources considering loadshedding is expected to last for many more years.

South Africans now have the opportunity to become their own power utilities with the release of EcoFlow’s DELTA 2 and RIVER 2 series of portable power stations.

Power, Wherever, Whenever

Founded in 2017, EcoFlow is a sustainable energy solutions company that has built a strong reputation as a tech-savvy power provider for consumers who need electricity where none exists.

Having empowered more than 2 million people in over 100 markets across the globe, EcoFlow has arrived in South Africa just in time to help us deal with an electricity crisis.

On the 16th of March, they introduced three state-of-the-art portable power stations that come equipped with high-capacity lithium-ion batteries that last up to 10 years or 3000 charge cycles, power 90% of appliances and have the ability to fully charge in an hour.

If you are someone who values access to reliable power, EcoFlow’s new DELTA 2 and RIVER 2 series’ superior performance, advanced features, and sleek design make these power stations the ultimate solution for all your portable power needs.

The DELTA 2, More Than Just A Battery

As EcoFlow’s flagship product on the South African market, the DELTA 2 is a robust energy solution that gives consumers a taste of energy independence.

Sporting expandable 1-3kWh LiFePO4 batteries and weighing just 12kg, the DELTA 2 has enough capacity to comfortably deal with long power outages, outdoor adventures, and professional work.

If you found yourself in stage 8 loadshedding, it could keep your 150W fridge running for 7-10 hours or keep your 110W TV going for 18 hours or more.

With 4 x AC outlets (1800W total rated output, pure sine wave outlets), the DELTA 2 lets you charge 13 devices at once and can even run your washing machine for hours at a time.

Best of all, the DELTA 2 has a lifespan of 3000 cycles and when plugged into a wall in your house it can fully charge in under 80 minutes using EcoFlow’s patented X-Stream technology. Using the EcoFlow Solar Charge attachments, a full charge can be achieved in as little as 3 hours.

The RIVER 2 and RIVER 2 Max, Powerfully Simple

For consumers with less onerous backup power needs, the RIVER 2 and RIVER 2 Max are perfect entry points into the world of portable power stations.

The RIVER 2 has a capacity of 256Wh, a rated output of 300W (X-boost 600W) and 5 power outlets.

Its larger cousin, the RIVER 2 Max can generate a rated output of 500W (X-boost 1000W) with a capacity of 512W and has 9 outlets.

Both have a lifespan of 3000 charges beyond 80% which translates to roughly a decade of use.

The RIVER 2 can fully charge an iPhone 19 times and its larger sibling, The RIVER 2 Max, doubles that.

Weighing only 6.1kg, The RIVER 2 Max, features a potential full recharge time of under 1 hour when plugged into an AC wall socket and if you are nowhere near a wall socket, EcoFlow products can be recharged by a 12V/24V car adapter.

Similarly, the lightweight RIVER 2, 3kg, can also achieve a 60-minute full charge when plugged into an AC wall socket.

Compare this with large, clunky inverters, the EcoFlow power stations offer a much more ideal charging speed, which comes in handy during load shedding.

Packed Full of Features

Both the DELTA 2 and RIVER 2 series come with a burnished LCD screen that displays real-time power usage and battery life making it easy to keep track of your power usage.

They are also built to work perfectly in the toughest conditions, including extreme temperatures and rough terrain.

Both DELTA 2 and RIVER 2 series come fitted with advanced safety features that include short circuit protection, overcurrent protection, and overvoltage protection, which means you can use them with confidence and peace of mind.

So, whether you are working from home during a power outage or hiking through the Drakensberg with a dying phone battery, owning a product in the DELTA 2 and RIVER 2 series means you will never go without power again, no matter where you are.

EcoFlow’s DELTA 2 and RIVER 2 Series ranges are available for purchase from authourised dealers across South Africa and directly from the official website.

The recommended retail price: