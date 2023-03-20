How to make your tech company stand out in South Africa

If you want to promote your technology company in South Africa and stand out from your competitors, advertising on MyBroadband is your best bet.

This is because MyBroadband is South Africa’s largest technology publication and is read by the country’s top CEOs, CTOs, CIOs, business owners, IT managers, and ICT professionals.

MyBroadband’s monthly readership includes:

CEOs, Directors, and Executives – 400,000

Business Owners – 275,000

Decision Makers – 1.8 Million

Therefore, by advertising on MyBroadband, you are reaching an audience that has a significant influence on purchasing decisions – both in their businesses and at home.

Advertise on MyBroadband

MyBroadband offers an extensive selection of advertising products that all provide excellent reach and ROI.

You can choose from:

Sponsored articles

Social media promotions

Display takeovers and banners

What’s Next interviews

Dedicated mailers

and much more

Our team of marketing experts is ready to assist you and will take care of your entire campaign – including audience targeting, performance optimisation, and reporting.

Click here to learn more about advertising with MyBroadband.