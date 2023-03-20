How to make your tech company stand out in South Africa

If you want to promote your technology company in South Africa and stand out from your competitors, advertising on MyBroadband is your best bet.
This is because MyBroadband is South Africa’s largest technology publication and is read by the country’s top CEOs, CTOs, CIOs, business owners, IT managers, and ICT professionals.
MyBroadband’s monthly readership includes:
- CEOs, Directors, and Executives – 400,000
- Business Owners – 275,000
- Decision Makers – 1.8 Million
Therefore, by advertising on MyBroadband, you are reaching an audience that has a significant influence on purchasing decisions – both in their businesses and at home.
Advertise on MyBroadband
MyBroadband offers an extensive selection of advertising products that all provide excellent reach and ROI.
You can choose from:
- Sponsored articles
- Social media promotions
- Display takeovers and banners
- What’s Next interviews
- Dedicated mailers
- and much more
Our team of marketing experts is ready to assist you and will take care of your entire campaign – including audience targeting, performance optimisation, and reporting.
Click here to learn more about advertising with MyBroadband.