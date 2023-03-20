Tips to master your taxes and beat interest rate hikes

For an individual, the tax year runs from 1 March until 28/29 February of the following year.

While the 2022/2023 tax year comes to an end and we usher in a new one, here’s what you need to know to stay ahead of your finances and avoid extra fees and/or penalties.

Make sure all your documents are up-to-date for when you submit your tax returns during the tax filing season which begins on 1 July. This means that you should always keep a record of your Employee Tax Certificate (commonly known as an IRP5) which is provided by your employer. Also keep records of your tax certificates for your medical aid, retirement annuity fund, investments and those issued by NGOs/NPOs for charitable donations. Don’t file your taxes before 1 July because SARS will reject all submissions submitted before the tax window opens. The only reason to submit before that date is if you’re insolvent, deceased or emigrating. If you do submit early, then the tax return will be sent to a manual assessment centre which means you might have to wait 6 months to receive feedback. For those that get a travel allowance, it’s best to ensure your travel logbook is complete up until 28 February 2024. If you have medical expenses paid by you and not covered by your medical aid, make sure you keep proof of the transactions. If you have donated to a Non-Profit Organisation or a Non-Government Organisation, then request a tax certificate and declare it on your tax return. Lastly, ensure you have all supporting documentation such as certified IDs, proof of address, all tax certificates and proof of expenses should SARS requests it.

What can I expect in terms of tax returns?

Tax returns are dependent on your investments, medical aid, annual salary etc.

You can use a tax refund calculator to get an estimate of how much you will get. Below is the amount of tax deducted based on income tax table for the period 1 March 2023 – 29 February 2024:

Taxable Income (R) Rate of Tax (R) 1 – 237 100 18% of taxable income 237 101 – 370 500 42 678 + 26% of taxable income above 237 100 370 501 – 512 800 77 362 + 31% of taxable income above 370 500 512 801 – 673 000 121 475 + 36% of taxable income above 512 800 673 001 – 857 900 179 147 + 39% of taxable income above 673 000 857 901 – 1 817 000 251 259 + 41% of taxable income above 857 900 1 817 001 and above 644 489 + 45% of taxable income above 1 817 000

*Please note that the the figures presented above are from the SARS website.

How do I make the most of tax benefits during the interest rate hike?

Although economists can debate that the interest rate hike is beneficial to curb inflation, everyone can feel the pinch of the increase.

For consumers, this means that having credit cards, loans and bond repayments becomes more expensive and so is purchasing everyday goods and essentials.

Expensive in the sense that the interest rate on your repayments has increased and you are most likely to be debited more than usual in the next couple of months.

This could result in downgrading or downsizing. However, knowing how to take advantage of this tough season is the ace you need up your sleeve and we’re here to help you to maximise your investments and manage your finances.

Did you know that understanding how your tax works can help you maximise your savings and retirement benefits whilst also earning yourself little extra cash which can be helpful for rainy days? Here’s how:

You can use your tax returns to top up your contributions to your retirement annuity which is a great way to save for the future while also reducing your annual tax burden. On the brighter side, you get to retire comfortably.

You can also open up a Tax Free Savings Account (TFSA) that helps you earn interest without paying tax on your earnings. You can invest up to R36 000 tax free annually. Income tax, dividends tax or capital gains tax are not payable on this investment.

(TFSA) that helps you earn interest without paying tax on your earnings. You can invest up to R36 000 tax free annually. Income tax, dividends tax or capital gains tax are not payable on this investment. You may claim allowable expenses from SARS if you earn a non-salary income and are self-employed, allowing you to deduct your business-related expenses against your business income.

If you have been forced to work from home or are currently working from home due to the pandemic you may qualify to claim certain domestic expenses incurred as a tax deduction, provided you meet SARS’ requirements under the home office’s expense.

Setting up a family trust can ease the tax burden since they are not subject to capital gains tax or estate duty, and under certain circumstances the tax on the income that is generated in the trust can be carried by different taxpayers. Bear in mind that the trust is taxed at a flat rate of 45% at the moment.

However, please note that this is not intended as and does not constitute financial or any other advice.

The article does not consider your personal financial circumstances. For this reason, it is recommended that you speak to an accredited broker or financial adviser to consider all your options and draw up a plan to achieve your financial goals.

By: Kgorula Bitterhout