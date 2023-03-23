Afrihost – South Africa’s best Broadband ISP

Afrihost recently claimed the 2023 MyBroadband Award for Best Broadband ISP.

Afrihost was selected as the winner thanks to its excellent performance across a wide range of broadband solutions.

This includes, but is not limited to, the following connectivity products:

Fibre

Fixed LTE

Fixed 5G

ADSL

Mobile

Examples of Afrihost’s excellent performance can be seen in the quantitative and qualitative ISP research conducted by MyBroadband.

Afrihost regularly takes the top spot in the MyBroadband customer satisfaction rankings, and its Analytico speed test results show that it continually offers fast, low-latency solutions to its users.

This is complemented by Afrihost regularly launching new products to satisfy its customer base. Recent examples of this include Air Mobile – an MVNO running on the MTN network – and fixed 5G packages.

This is alongside the broadband services it is well known for – most notably fibre on the likes of Openserve, Vumatel, Frogfoot, and Octotel; and DSL on Openserve.

Clients come first

The strong performance of Afrihost’s broadband services is complemented by its commitment to always ensuring its clients’ needs come first.

“Our passion for our clients makes us go further – doing more, and providing you with leading services and products,” said Afrihost.

“As an Afrihost client, you can expect only the best, because we go to extraordinary lengths to make you happy. No contracts, no credit checks, and no catches are all hallmarks of Afrihost’s service experience.”

