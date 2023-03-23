Discovery Bank – South Africa’s best Digital Bank

Discovery Bank recently won the 2023 MyBroadband Award for Best Digital Bank.

It was selected as the winner thanks to the excellent features and services its banking app offers, along with its outstanding usability and integration with a variety of internal and external platforms.

Along with offering a fully-online application and approval process to open a bank account, Discovery Bank has ensured that its clients are always at the cutting edge of banking technology.

Standout features in this regard include Apple Pay, the ability to quickly add virtual cards to an account, and the option to open foreign currency accounts in US Dollars, UK Pounds, and Euros.

This is complemented by the integration of Discovery’s rewards programmes and services into the Discovery Bank ecosystem.

Discovery Bank customers are also able to use their banking app to view their medical aid account claims and savings, book flights through Vitality Travel, track their spending habits through the Financial Analyser tool, and earn Discovery Miles based on spend and positive financial behaviours – which falls under Vitality Money.

Discovery Miles can be spent at a variety of online stores and platforms, sent to a Discovery Pay contact, or converted into cash.

24/7 banking

Discovery Bank’s advanced features are complemented by its focus on delivering banking services around the clock – no matter where you are

“We offer exceptional banking, combining personalised features, exclusive benefits, world-class service, and enhanced rewards,” said Discovery Bank.

“Even better, this is available 24/7, anywhere in the world – all on the Discovery Bank app!”

