Get “The Home of Fast” with MetroFibre

“The Home of Fast” – this is what customers can expect with MetroFibre’s rollout of unmatched real fibre speed and pricing deals for new direct FTTH customers, from 23 March 2023 – making high quality, real fibre speeds affordable and accessible in all homes.

‘The Home of Fast’ encapsulates everything about MetroFibre’s offering – from the line speed to faster installation, activation and support. Customers get exceptional value for money on a quality fibre product and network – especially with 250Mbps at unbeatable value for money, where other internet connectivity solutions stop!

Package pricing for New MetroFibre Direct Customers – effective 23 March 2023:

MetroFibre’s 20Mbps symmetrical, uncapped packages will be priced at R399/pm incl VAT. This is an ideal solution for customers whose needs can be easily met with an affordable 20Mbps uncapped data solution.

Launch of a new 250Mbps symmetrical, uncapped package for R799/pm incl VAT (at the same time, discontinuing the 50Mbps, 100Mbps and 200Mbps packages – based on extensive market research that shows customers want more speed and uncapped data.)

Dramatically reduced pricing on 500Mbps symmetrical, uncapped package to R1099/pm incl VAT.

Dramatically reduced pricing on 1 Gbps/500Mbps uncapped package to R1249/pm incl VAT.

MetroFibre’s pay-as-you-go MetroConnect 20Mbps product which remains unchanged, is an affordable 20Mbps uncapped solution with various time-based packages ranging from R20/pd to R400/pm, solving the costly mobile capped data dilemma for customers in their homes where unlimited data over fibre has not been accessible until now.

Uncapped Package 2022 2023 Difference 20Mbps R400 R399 R1 50Mbps R760 Discontinued N/A 100Mbps R1,070 Discontinued N/A 200Mbps R1,240 Discontinued N/A 250Mbps N/A R799 R271 cheaper than the discontinued 100Mbps line, providing 2.5 x higher speed 500Mbps R1,650 R1,099 R551 less 1Gbps/500Mbps R1,950 R1,249 R701 less and double the upload speed to 500Mbps compared to 250Mbps previously

MetroFibre’s direct FTTH customers can access massively enhanced fibre speeds – up to 5x faster – at dramatically reduced pricing and excellent value for money compared to what they would have paid one year ago.

To contextualise – this means that customers now receive 250Mbps at almost the same price as 50Mbps package would have cost them a year ago. Both the 500Mbps and 1Gbps/500Mbps packages are now R551 and R701 cheaper, respectively, than they were one year ago.

A customer can now get a 500Mbps package at a lower cost than what a 100Mbps package would have cost them a year ago, and can get 1Gbps/500Mbps at almost the same price that a 200Mbps package would have cost in 2022.

Customer Support enhancements for new and existing direct MetroFibre customers:

No fibre Installation (Termination Point) fee with a new service order – up to 20m (from the street to the installation point) installation included at no cost.

– up to 20m (from the street to the installation point) installation included at no cost. Faster installation & activation times – where a customer requires a fibre termination point installation, MetroFibre will have it installed and activated within 7 days from order in all live areas, and if the fibre termination installation is already complete, customers will be connected within 72 hours.

where a customer requires a fibre termination point installation, MetroFibre will have it installed and activated within 7 days from order in all live areas, and if the fibre termination installation is already complete, customers will be connected within 72 hours. 24/7/365 support for all residential customers – customers will receive around the clock support – 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, through multiple channels including direct messaging via Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, via phone call, email, log their own ticket on the Customer Portal or a live chat on MetroFibre’s website.

customers will receive around the clock support – 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, through multiple channels including direct messaging via Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, via phone call, email, log their own ticket on the Customer Portal or a live chat on MetroFibre’s website. No Lengthy contracts and No Cancellation fee – only two business days’ cancellation notice is required before the end of the month.

– only two business days’ cancellation notice is required before the end of the month. 24-Hour Repair time – On average, MetroFibre resolves issues within 24 hours. Non-standard repairs such as major breaks like floods, earthquakes may take longer.

For more information go to www.metrofibre.co.za