Get “The Home of Fast” with MetroFibre

“The Home of Fast” – this is what customers can expect with MetroFibre’s rollout of unmatched real fibre speed and pricing deals for new direct FTTH customers, from 23 March 2023 – making high quality, real fibre speeds affordable and accessible in all homes.
‘The Home of Fast’ encapsulates everything about MetroFibre’s offering – from the line speed to faster installation, activation and support. Customers get exceptional value for money on a quality fibre product and network – especially with 250Mbps at unbeatable value for money, where other internet connectivity solutions stop!
Package pricing for New MetroFibre Direct Customers – effective 23 March 2023:
- MetroFibre’s 20Mbps symmetrical, uncapped packages will be priced at R399/pm incl VAT. This is an ideal solution for customers whose needs can be easily met with an affordable 20Mbps uncapped data solution.
- Launch of a new 250Mbps symmetrical, uncapped package for R799/pm incl VAT (at the same time, discontinuing the 50Mbps, 100Mbps and 200Mbps packages – based on extensive market research that shows customers want more speed and uncapped data.)
- Dramatically reduced pricing on 500Mbps symmetrical, uncapped package to R1099/pm incl VAT.
- Dramatically reduced pricing on 1 Gbps/500Mbps uncapped package to R1249/pm incl VAT.
MetroFibre’s pay-as-you-go MetroConnect 20Mbps product which remains unchanged, is an affordable 20Mbps uncapped solution with various time-based packages ranging from R20/pd to R400/pm, solving the costly mobile capped data dilemma for customers in their homes where unlimited data over fibre has not been accessible until now.
|Uncapped Package
|2022
|2023
|Difference
|20Mbps
|R400
|R399
|R1
|50Mbps
|R760
|Discontinued
|N/A
|100Mbps
|R1,070
|Discontinued
|N/A
|200Mbps
|R1,240
|Discontinued
|N/A
|250Mbps
|N/A
|R799
|R271 cheaper than the discontinued 100Mbps line, providing 2.5 x higher speed
|500Mbps
|R1,650
|R1,099
|R551 less
|1Gbps/500Mbps
|R1,950
|R1,249
|R701 less and double the upload speed to 500Mbps compared to 250Mbps previously
MetroFibre’s direct FTTH customers can access massively enhanced fibre speeds – up to 5x faster – at dramatically reduced pricing and excellent value for money compared to what they would have paid one year ago.
To contextualise – this means that customers now receive 250Mbps at almost the same price as 50Mbps package would have cost them a year ago. Both the 500Mbps and 1Gbps/500Mbps packages are now R551 and R701 cheaper, respectively, than they were one year ago.
A customer can now get a 500Mbps package at a lower cost than what a 100Mbps package would have cost them a year ago, and can get 1Gbps/500Mbps at almost the same price that a 200Mbps package would have cost in 2022.
Customer Support enhancements for new and existing direct MetroFibre customers:
- No fibre Installation (Termination Point) fee with a new service order – up to 20m (from the street to the installation point) installation included at no cost.
- Faster installation & activation times – where a customer requires a fibre termination point installation, MetroFibre will have it installed and activated within 7 days from order in all live areas, and if the fibre termination installation is already complete, customers will be connected within 72 hours.
- 24/7/365 support for all residential customers – customers will receive around the clock support – 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, through multiple channels including direct messaging via Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, via phone call, email, log their own ticket on the Customer Portal or a live chat on MetroFibre’s website.
- No Lengthy contracts and No Cancellation fee – only two business days’ cancellation notice is required before the end of the month.
- 24-Hour Repair time – On average, MetroFibre resolves issues within 24 hours. Non-standard repairs such as major breaks like floods, earthquakes may take longer.
For more information go to www.metrofibre.co.za