Huge Carry1st Shop Ramadan savings: Makro, Pick n Pay & More

The Carry1st Shop is South Africa’s ultimate source of discounts on airtime, vouchers, in-game currency, and much more.

With Ramadan around the corner, it is a great time to take advantage of these savings and get all your online shopping done to prepare for this holy month.

Carry1st Shop is committed to its Muslim customers, and is therefore running exciting promotions on a variety of its most popular products ahead of the month of Ramadan.

These deals include vouchers for popular retailers like Makro and Pick n Pay, subscriptions for the top streaming services like Showmax, and significant discounts on airtime from South Africa’s leading mobile networks.

Bonus savings for MyBroadband readers

Carry1st Shop is offering even more value to MyBroadband readers ahead of Ramadan.

If you are a MyBroadband reader and a new Carry1st Shop user, you can get up to R35 off any product that is not already on promotion.

All you have to do is enter the code BROADBAND5 at checkout to take advantage of this offering.

Check out the Carry1st Shop’s epic deals below and take advantage of the massive savings.

Deals end Saturday, 25 April at midnight.

Makro vouchers – 8% off

Pick n Pay vouchers – 8% off

Google Play vouchers – 8% off

Uber vouchers – 4% off

DStv vouchers – 8% off

Showmax vouchers – 8% off

Airtime – 4% off