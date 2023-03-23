Register now for the 2023 Cloud and Security Conference

Registrations are now open for MyBroadband’s 2023 Cloud and Security Conference.

The conference will be held at The Venue in Melrose Arch on 8 June 2023 and is a must-attend for anyone in the cloud industry.

The MyBroadband 2023 Cloud and Security Conference will be hosted by popular radio and TV personality Aki Anastasiou, and will feature South Africa’s top ICT executives and experts.

BCX, a premier ICT provider in Africa, has joined the conference as the main sponsor.

Other sponsors include:

Liquid Intelligent Technologies

Liquid C2

CipherWave

VMware

OpenText

Vodacom Business

BBD Software

The CRM Team

BUI

Microsoft

First for Cloud

Linux Warehouse

Even Flow

CBS Africa

Axiz

Orange Cyberdefense

Registrations now open

We have great news for all MyBroadband readers – you can now register for the conference at a big discount.

All you have to do is:

Navigate to the official 2023 Cloud & Security Conference website here .

. Click on the “Register” button, and then on the “Tickets” button.

Select “Use a promotion code” and enter Cloud2023 to claim R1,000 off your ticket.

We look forward to seeing you at the conference on 8 June.