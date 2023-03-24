Position your executives as industry leaders on What’s Next

What’s Next is the ultimate platform for positioning your executives as thought leaders in your industry.

It is South Africa’s most popular technology talk show and is known for featuring the country’s top ICT experts, including:

Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub

Former MTN SA CEO Godfrey Motsa

Dimension Data founder Jeremy Ord

Microsoft SA CEO Lillian Barnard

Discovery CEO Adrian Gore

FNB CEO Jacques Celliers

Capitec Bank CEO Gerrie Fourie

Afrihost CEO Gian Visser

Dell SA MD Doug Woolley

If you book an interview package, your executives will join the exclusive club of top experts who have been featured on South Africa’s favourite technology talk show.

How to get featured

Our marketing team makes it easy get your executives or brand featured on What’s Next.

You can choose from two excellent marketing opportunities:

Executive interview packages

Season sponsorships

Executive interview packages give your top experts their own episodes on the What’s Next show.

They will be interviewed by prominent tech host Aki Anastasiou, and can use this platform to talk about anything they want.

The interview will then be published on the What’s Next website, MyBroadband, YouTube, Facebook, and Spotify – giving you maximum exposure.

Season sponsorships are incredibly popular, too, as they promote your brand across an entire What’s Next season.

This gives you outstanding exposure and reach on both the What’s Next and MyBroadband platforms.

Brands that have previously taken advantage of season sponsorships include Discovery Bank, Infobip, Sage, Microsoft, SYSPRO, and Accenture – and you could be next.

If you’d like to take part in What’s Next, visit the dedicated What’s Next website to learn more.