Bolton Technical launches a new range of InHand Routers in South Africa

Bolton Technical has partnered with Inhand Networks to launch their brand of industrial IoT/M2M routers, gateways, industrial Ethernet switches, rugged computers and IoT management platforms in South Africa.

InHand Networks is a global leader in Industrial IoT, with a record of tremendous success and ground-breaking innovation since 2001.

Inhand provides IoT solutions for various vertical markets including Smart Grid, Industrial Automation, Remote Machine Monitoring, Smart Vending, Smart City, Retail and more.

The launch of Inhand Networks in South Africa is a milestone both for InHand’s presence in the African market and for Bolton’s diversification of products and solutions.

The InRouter302

The InRouter302 is a M2M LTE router integrating 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and VPN technologies. This compact router is multi-functional and a good fit for various industries and applications.

It’s cost-effectiveness and higher reliability will enable you to build a digital network with greater ease.

IR302 Features:

Two Ethernet ports and an optional Wi-Fi interface.

Dual SIM failover and link backup

Encrypted VPN transmission, firewall protections and multi-level authorization control

Centralized cloud management platform allowing users to manage & monitor InHand devices remotely.

Easy-to-Use Web Interface

Under perfect conditions, the IR302 can provide up to 150 Mbps download speeds and 50 Mbps upload speeds.

The router is reliable, secure and a powerful M2M connectivity solution for commercial and industrial scenarios in South Africa.

With the conclusion of the spectrum auction bid, the 5G rollout in South Africa is happening at an accelerated pace.

Bolton endeavours to deliver cutting edge technology and be at the forefront of bringing new 5G compatible technology to South Africa.

Bolton not only offers a wide range of 5G antennas but are launching an SD-WAN router with state-of-the-art 5G technology in SA.

The ER805 SD-WAN is a game changer for the industrial 5G industry, with its 5G high speed gigabit ethernet

InHand ER805 SD-WAN 5G Edge Router

ER805 Features:

5G high-speed cellular network access with up to 1200Mbps

4G and 5G wifi dual band concurrent, AP/STA mode switching

Supports SD-WAN and Various VPNS

Centralised cloud management

Multi-dimensional Security Protection

With its InCloud Manager SaaS, it provides convenient, secure centralised management of devices and networks.

It enables intelligent deployment, management, insights and configuration in the cloud.

The InCloud Manager cloud service is an easy-to-use network management platform, where you can conveniently and efficiently manage your devices.

The ER805 provides high bandwidth with low latency for the industrial 5G sector, so service will no longer be restricted.

The ER805 allows global operators network access, a downstream rate of 2Gbps and supports SA and NS networking.

About Bolton Technical

A leader in the cellular repeater business, Bolton Technical focuses on delivering and deploying high-quality cell phone signal booster solutions and are the sole distributor of WilsonPro and weBoost cell phone signal boosters in Africa.

All its boosters are ICASA approved, and amplify 2G, 3G and 4G LTE cellular signals for all phones, on all popular SA networks (including Vodacom, MTN, Cell C, and Telkom).

Bolton Technical is also a giant in the field of cellular components, having been one of the leading suppliers of RF accessories, antennas, and cables in the USA since 2011.

They specialise in not only supplying but integrating signal booster solutions through complete turnkey installation services.

Bolton Technical’s footprint is extensive, with world class distribution hubs in the USA and South Africa.

Bolton Technical operates in 12 other African countries. In addition to the African continent, they are also exporting to Canada and Australia.

For an expert consultation contact their Johannesburg-based customer support team on [email protected] or call 011 749 3085.

Shop the full range of Bolton Technical products here.