Travel for 20% less with VodaPay this Easter

The VodaPay super app is the best way for South Africans to find excellent deals on food, petrol, and even travel.

Travel is at the forefront of our minds at the moment because, with the Easter holidays on the way, many South Africans are planning exciting trips across our beautiful country.

What’s more, with petrol prices sky rocketing, many South Africans will avoid driving their own cars and instead use transport providers like QuickBus to get to their holiday location.

This is why VodaPay has partnered with QuickBus to make your holiday travels more affordable this Easter.

Save with VodaPay and QuickBus

You can now save 20% off all QuickBus tickets through the VodaPay app – so make this Easter your most memorable one yet!

Here’s how to take advantage of this epic promo:

Download the VodaPay app from the Google Play Store, Apple App Store or Huawei App Gallery. Link a South African bank card or load money into your VodaPay Wallet. Navigate to the “Travel and accommodation” section on the VodaPay super app. Click on the “QuickBus Flash Sale.” Buy the number of tickets you need and immediately get 20% off your purchase!

Epic deals

There are many other excellent deals available through the VodaPay app, too – many of which can afford you the opportunity to use the mode of transport you prefer the most to get to your desired destination.

Check out VodaPay’s exciting weekend deals on travel below:

Get your bus ticket from QuickBus and enjoy a 20% discount from their Flash Sale

VodaPay has also partnered with InterCape to give you a noticeable 14% more extra value on your trip

If you choose to travel with your own car this Easter, you can get an extra 10% in your tank when you fill up at bp with Vouchers