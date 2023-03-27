Buy local – Hisense to feature at prestigious Proudly SA event

Hisense will host an exhibition at the 11th annual Proudly SA Buy Local Summit and Expo.

The event, which will take place on 27-28 March 2023 at the Sandton Convention Centre, is hosted by Proudly SA – an organisation that encourages South Africans to buy locally-produced products.

Proudly SA works with public and private sector organisations, as well as civil society, to drive the “buy local” narrative.

Through this, Proudly SA hopes to help local businesses grow – thereby stimulating economic growth and job creation in South Africa.

Hisense – Committed to South Africa

Hisense SA is aligned with Proudly SA’s goals and is honoured to be a part of this important summit and exhibition.

The leading technology brand entered the South African market in 1996 and has spent 27 years functioning as a proudly local business in the South African market.

A highlight of this was in 2013, when Hisense SA expanded operations at its local plant in Atlantis in the Western Cape to build and distribute Hisense’s top products.

Thanks to this plant, Hisense SA was able to manufacture 1,000,000 TVs and 500,000 refrigerators in 2022 alone.

It also manufactures other home appliances, as well as mobile devices, at the Atlantis plant.

These manufacturing processes have contributed significantly to job creation in the Western Cape – and Hisense is extremely proud of the role it has played in this social upliftment.

Proudly SA Buy Local Summit and Expo

Hisense SA will exhibit at Proudly SA’s event alongside other businesses that take local upliftment as seriously as it does.

It is excited to engage with these entities and find new ways to work together and benefit the South African public.

Hisense SA also looks forward to hearing from, and engaging with, the South African government about how the private and public sectors can work together.

Hisense aligns with Proudly SA’s appeal to the government to add a local content provisions when developing bidding documents, and it hopes this matter will be addressed by the government at the event.

Click here to register for the Proudly SA event.