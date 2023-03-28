Together Mzansi – McDonald’s South Africa launches Together Mzansi, a nation building initiative

McDonald’s has unveiled its Together Mzansi – There is no Us without U initiative, which showcases how it has helped and supported South African communities over the past 25 years.

McDonald’s South Africa CEO Greg Solomon said Together Mzansi is a collective effort of all levels of society, to make a positive difference to the lives of our people and communities.

One of the primary projects highlighted by Together Mzansi is the Ronald McDonald House Charities, which offer families comfort, accommodation, meals and compassion for seriously ill children while being hospitalized.

McDonald’s has contributed to the KZN flood relief by partnering with Gift of the Givers and Gugu Dlamini Foundation to assist the people of KZN during the flood devastation.

Alongside these larger projects, McDonald’s has embraced more targeted programs, too. This includes The Mobile Barber, which restores dignity to the less fortunate by offering free haircuts and grooming services, and will continue to offer these services through NGOs, schools and communities in need.

The Happy Readers programme is another important McDonald’s project and encourages literacy.

McDonald’s allows customers to donate books in its restaurants across the country. These books are then given to schools and early learning centres.

McDonald’s also donates bicycles to school children who travel far distances.

These initiatives all have one thing in common – they have focused on improving the lives of less-fortunate South Africans over the past 25 years, giving back to those in need and underscoring the slogan of Together Mzansi – ‘There is no Us without U’.

A company that cares

McDonald’s believes that by bringing to light its caring atmosphere and range of outreach programmes, Together Mzansi can inspire South Africans to embrace the gift of giving back.

“It is the tallest tree that catches the wind,” said Solomon.

“In this case, McDonald’s has a responsibility to lead the way.”

Click here to learn more about Together Mzansi.