2nd LiFe batteries are the best of both worlds: best chemistry and most environmentally friendly

Take a moment and imagine buying a brand-new car. Pick a high-end car that’s designed by the best and built with the best components.

Now imagine driving this car for a few years and then trading it in on another. Whoever buys your preloved car will get a great quality vehicle that’s “as good as new”. However, the car is still pre-owned or second hand.

Now, imagine the same scenario except that the car does not get sold again.

Instead, a team of highly specialised engineers take it apart, piece by piece, and sort out the perfectly good pieces – which are like new.

These perfectly good pieces are then put together to create a state of the art caravan – a great caravan that is as good as anyone built from scratch.

There is nothing about this caravan that is second hand – rather the components have been repurposed for a second life.

This scenario is unlikely, but it explains the concept of repurposed as opposed to reused.

That is what second life means, and that is how one should understand a 2nd LiFe lithium iron phosphate storage battery.

At a certain point in an electric vehicle’s life the weight of the battery necessitates it being changed.

Instead of being dumped into landfills, these batteries are taken apart by specialised teams to sort through the individual cells to find the perfectly good ones – which are like new.

These perfectly good cells are repurposed and built into newly designed storage batteries, with new shells and management systems. These are 2nd LiFe batteries.

But that’s not where the excitement ends – indeed, it is where it begins.

The original cells, which were designed for mobile purposes, were built to withstand far more harsh operating conditions than cells designed for storage in their first life.

In other words, they can withstand higher temperatures, and higher charge and discharge rates.

Read against the reality that the 2nd LiFe batteries have a lifespan comparable to first life batteries, this fact alone is a compelling case to choose 2nd LiFe.

However, that’s not the crescendo of the excitement either. You see, precisely because the cells have lived a first life in the EV value chain, they have paid their carbon price, so to speak.

And so, the most exciting aspect of a 2nd LiFe battery is that it is genuinely the green option – the environmentally responsible choice.

It is a great irony, of course, that the quest to move towards renewables comes at an environmental cost – the mere process of extracting raw materials from the earth, shipping them across the world before beneficiation begins.

2nd LiFe lithium iron phosphate batteries come from a different value chain – they are not competing with the EV sector and putting strain on the environment in the shape of mining crucial minerals, they are fulfilling an important role in the circular economy.

They do this by not only finding a solution to millions of EV batteries no longer being used, but by decreasing the carbon cost of renewable energy storage.

REVOV was created to answer two very important questions.

The first was: Which battery chemistry is the best to provide reliable and safe storage for renewable energy installations, be these at homes, factories, mines, power plants and telecommunications infrastructure.

The answer is: Lithium iron phosphate.

The second question was: What is the most sustainable and environmentally friendly way to source the power of lithium iron phosphate?

The answer is: 2nd LiFe batteries, which occupy a crucial spot in a circular economy.

You can find out more about REVOV 2nd LiFe batteries here.