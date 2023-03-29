How to stay connected during load shedding: Discover your best internet options

Power outages, particularly load-shedding, have become a regular occurrence in South Africa due to electricity infrastructure supply issues and high demand times.

This situation poses a significant challenge, as it can severely disrupt daily life, affecting businesses, industries, and the overall economy.

To maintain continuous connectivity, it is crucial to have a comprehensive understanding of the most suitable options and the advantages of having backup power solutions when dealing with outages.

The reliable power of a stable fibre connection

Fibre has emerged as a dependable connectivity option that guarantees stable and reliable internet access – in fact, it is the best way to connect to the Internet.

It offers numerous benefits, such as high-speed connectivity, low latency, and the ability to simultaneously support multiple users and devices.

Its resilience and stability have made it increasingly popular among individuals and businesses.

Ensuring continuous connectivity with an Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS)

Load-shedding can disrupt your Fibre connectivity, especially because it requires a power source.

Nevertheless, there are several cost-effective ways to stay connected during a power outage, such as investing in an Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS).

A UPS is a backup power source for your Fibre modem and router, providing temporary power during load-shedding.

The benefits of using a UPS extend beyond ensuring uninterrupted internet connectivity during load-shedding. It also protects your devices from power surges and helps extend their lifespan.

This intelligent and protective device also offers Over-Charge, Over-Discharge and Short Circuit protection, making them an ideal power source for devices like your ONT, router, phones, or IP cameras.

It is crucial to remember that the UPS’s run time can vary depending on the power draw of the connected devices, with a single charge lasting up to 4 hours.

Staying connected with LTE during power outages

Alternatively, you can opt for Axxess LTE as a convenient backup connectivity solution during an outage or if you need to connect wherever you may go.

Stay connected even when the lights go out by partnering your LTE service with a Huawei MiFi device from Axxess, and never let load-shedding get in the way of your connection.

The MiFi device has a built-in battery that lasts up to 6 hours to keep you connected when the electricity is off.

LTE is a wireless connection that uses cellular networks to connect to the internet, offering greater flexibility while staying connected.

It is also easy to set up and use, requiring no installations, as you plug it in and play.

Avoid the frustration of being offline during load-shedding because, with Axxess’ variety of connectivity options and UPS (uninterrupted power supply) solutions, you can take charge of your online world.

Whether you’re a busy professional who relies on seamless online connectivity, a student who needs access to online resources or just someone who loves binge-watching series, with Axxess, you have choice.