TCL named top 2 global TV brand and number 1 in global 98-inch TV market share

TCL, one of the dominant players in the global TV manufacturing industry and a leading consumer electronics brand, continues to cement itself as a top brand in the global television space.

It was recently named the world’s second-best TV brand according to OMDIA’s Global TV Sets Report 2022, which takes into account global market share between January and December 2022.

Under the branding signature of ‘Inspire Greatness,’ TCL continues to provide high-quality products and ground-breaking innovations that play a pivotal role in the lives of consumers by empowering them to elevate their home viewing experience with cinema-inspired technologies.

According to the OMDIA report, TCL’s large-sized TV popularity grew significantly over the past year, and this kept TCL as the world-leader in global 98-inch TV market share.

TCL ranked first in key markets like France, Italy, Australia, and Pakistan in terms of sales performance for its 98-inch TVs.

TCL’s 98-inch C735

At IFA 2022, TCL presented the 98-inch QLED TV 98C735, the largest model in its XL Collection, to consumers.

With its outstanding QLED 4K resolution, leading 100%+ colour volume, and stunning brightness, the C735 enables consumers to enjoy an immersive viewing experience with stunning image quality and breath-taking contrast.

The 98-inch C735’s IMAX Enhanced display meets the highest certification standards for resolution and refresh rates, transforming sports fans into front-row spectators just as if they were in a stadium, and providing movie lovers with a cinematic experience from the comfort of their home.

With awe-inspiring large screens, TCL’s XL Collection TVs are designed for sports, gaming and general entertainment enthusiasts, displaying fast-moving, action-packed scenes at their native speed, and providing a breath-taking experience for sporting events, movies, and video games.

TCL’s position as the market leader for 98-inch TVs will continue to thrive through technological innovations and synergies with other product categories, such as its soundbars, which further elevate the viewing experience by creating a fully integrated and immersive environment.

Get TCL TVs in South Africa

“The significant growth of the TCL Electronics brand around the world is a true testament to the incredible innovation and quality that the brand prides itself on,” said Ryan Curling, TCL South Africa’s Marketing Manager.

“We are thrilled at the brand’s performance globally and remain committed to giving South African consumers the best television sets on the market today.”

TCL is available at selected Pick n Pay Hypermarkets, as well as Pick n Pay Home and independent retailers.

You can also source your TCL unit at www.takealot.com and on the online Makro store.

About TCL

TCL Electronics is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and leading player in the global TV industry.

Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally with 22 manufacturing facilities and over 90,000 employees around the globe.

According to OMDIA, TCL has been ranked the number one bestselling Android TV and the number two LCD global brand in terms of sales volume consecutively in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

TCL specialises in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products like TVs, audio and smart home products.

After spending 40 years at the forefront of consumer technology, TCL has pushed the boundaries of what’s possible, raising the bar across our industry, and proudly pioneering new innovations.

TCL introduced the world’s first big-screen QLED TV in 2014, pioneering quantum dot colour technology, and in 2019, TCL introduced the world’s first Mini-LED TV – raising the bar for depth, dimension, and contrast.

Find out more about television excellence on the TCL South Africa website.