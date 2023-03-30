Tech-Tech helps non-profits thrive with the latest Microsoft solutions

Non-profit organizations are driven by a mission to make a positive impact in their communities and around the world.

However, they often face significant challenges in securing funding, engaging volunteers, and achieving their goals.

Microsoft is committed to supporting non-profits by providing free or discounted access to its technology and resources, and by partnering with local organizations that can help non-profits thrive.

Through the Microsoft Non-profit program, non-profits can access a range of services and products, such as free software licenses, cloud services, and training programs.

For example, non-profits can use Microsoft Teams to collaborate and communicate more effectively, Power BI to analyze and visualize their data, and LinkedIn Learning to upskill their staff and volunteers.

One non-profit organization that has benefited from Microsoft’s solutions is the Guild cottage foundation, which provides counselling, rehabilitation and wellness to abused women.

Guild cottage makes use of Microsoft Teams and Outlook exchange to connect its staff and volunteers across different locations and time zones, and to share resources and best practices.

This helped the organization increase its reach and impact, and engage more volunteers and donors.

However, non-profits often need additional support to effectively adopt and leverage technology.

This is where local Microsoft partners can play a crucial role in providing customized and localized support to non-profits.

One such partner is TechTech, which specializes in helping non-profits optimize their operations and fundraising.

“We’ve worked with several non-profits that have struggled with outdated technology and inefficient processes,” said Donovan Sargo, CEO & Founder of TechTech.

“Microsoft’s offerings have been a great starting point for them, but they often need help with implementation and customization.”

“That’s where we come in – we work closely with non-profits to understand their unique needs and tailor solutions that meet those needs.”

Another non-profit that TechTech worked with is SSCN – Sport for social change network, which provides promotes growth and progress of the sport for change movement.

SSCN creates opportunities for sports as an agent for change and development for the youth.

With the help of TechTech, SSCN is able to streamline their operations and fundraising processes using Microsoft products.

This has helped them save time and resources, and focus more on delivering high-quality programs to their beneficiaries.”

In conclusion, Microsoft’s commitment to supporting non-profits through its non-profit solutions is helping non-profits achieve their goals and make a positive impact.

However, non-profits also need customized and localized support to effectively adopt and leverage technology.

By partnering with local Microsoft partners like TechTech, non-profits can overcome the challenges they face and thrive in achieving their mission.

