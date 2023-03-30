Introducing Skybucks – Earn on every Airlink flight

Airlink’s Skybucks programme is live and offers Airlink’s frequent flyers excellent value.

Skybucks is a revenue-based loyalty programme that generates a percentage back in cash value, in the form of Skybucks, every time you fly with Airlink.

You can then redeem your Skybucks when booking a ticket – enabling you to pay less for your tickets and providing the opportunity to earn exciting rewards.

Get rewarded for flying

Skybucks can be redeemed on all Airlink flights to more than 45 destinations, and members get several extra benefits just for being active on the programme.

Some benefits include priority boarding, check-in and baggage.

Skybucks has three tiers: Blue, Red, and Emerald, which members can achieve simply by the number of sectors flown on Airlink.

If you reach Emerald, Skybucks’ highest tier, you will receive complimentary upgrades to business class and pre-seating. Additionally, you can access the lounge irrespective of cabin or class booked to wait comfortably before and between flights.

Here’s what each tier offers.

Blue Tier

Initial tier – Everyone starts here.

Earn up to 1% of the value of your ticket base fare and fuel surcharge in Skybucks.

Red Tier

Reached after 18 sectors – a one-way flight is referred to as one (1) sector.

Earn up to 3% of the value of your ticket base fare and fuel surcharge in Skybucks.

of the value of your ticket base fare and fuel surcharge in Skybucks. Priority check-in.

Priority boarding.

Emerald Tier

Reached after 35 sectors.

Earn up to 5% of the value of your ticket base fare and fuel surcharge in Skybucks.

of the value of your ticket base fare and fuel surcharge in Skybucks. Priority check-in.

Priority boarding.

Priority baggage.

Fast Track Lane Service in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Lounge Access.

Complimentary upgrade to business class, subject to availability.

Complimentary pre-seating.

5kg extra baggage.

For existing Airlink flyers, there is even more good news.

If you flew on Airlink before signing up for the programme, you could use your ticket details to Retro Claim Skybucks – provided the flight took place within 90 days of your enrolment date.

Extra programme benefits

For families, the Skybucks programme offers a pooling system called Skybucks Club that lets you group up to eight individuals – one beneficiary and seven contributors.

This allows you to maximise the number of Skybucks you earn.

You can also transfer your Skybucks to other members – if you want to gift a friend or family member.

Skybucks caters for infrequent flyers who want to accrue Skybucks over a more extended period, too, as your Skybucks will remain valid for 18 months without flight activity. They will then refresh whenever you fly again.

Join three million passengers on over 75,000 annual flights through Airlink – your airline of choice that lets you save with Skybucks.

Click here to learn more about the Skybucks loyalty programme.