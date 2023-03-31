New Mecer Inspire notebook – Where innovation meets inspiration

Mecer is proud to launch its newest notebook, the Mecer Inspire, which is packed with all the tools needed to unlock your full potential.

This notebook is ideal for professionals who have diverse workloads and need a device that can do it all, regardless of time and place.

We find out more about the new Mecer Inspire, below.

Performance

The Mecer Inspire will help you maximise your productivity and multitasking thanks to its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors.

These processors provide premium performance through their accelerated processing power, and combined with Intel Iris Xe graphics help you to complete everyday tasks with ease.

You also get 8GB RAM – expandable to 32GB – and a 512GB M.2 SSD that will let you load your apps and access your data faster.

Connectivity is then taken care of through dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, the best wireless technologies on the market. LTE and 4G support is also available on request.

Productivity

The Mecer Inspire comes with Windows 11 Pro – the most accessible version of Windows yet.

Windows 11 Pro boasts inclusive experiences like live captions, voice access, and improved focus tools – all of which will help you stay productive at all times.

This is paired with the Inspire’s 4,250mAh Lithium Polymer battery – which offers up to 10 hours* of operating time and will keep you going all day when out and about, or protect you against even the highest stages of load-shedding.

Design and ports

Mecer knows that you spend hours in front of your notebook every day, and has equipped its new Inspire notebook with a gorgeous 15.6-inch FHD IPS display to make the experience that much better.

This display is housed in a compact chassis that comes with all the ports you could need, including a Micro SD card reader, an RJ45 Gigabit LAN port, a USB 3.1 Type A port, a USB 2.0 port, and an HDMI port.

Other important design elements include the Inspire’s fingerprint reader to keep your device secure, and a multi-gesture touchpad that offers outstanding responsiveness and accuracy.

These impressive design choices are finished off by a stylish Matte Black look that gives this notebook a classy, timeless appearance.

You can find out more about the Mecer Inspire notebook here.

The full specifications of the Mecer Inspire are listed below.