Take your Ecommerce business to the next level with HUAWEI CLOUD

The growth of online shopping presents unique opportunities to South African companies, and Huawei Cloud with its ecommerce solutions is the perfect organisation to partner with.

Huawei Cloud is committed to helping South African businesses maximise the value of ecommerce, and current online shopping trends and research shows the country is a hotbed of opportunity.

Surveys in 2021 found that South Africa’s top five online stores boasted nearly 70% of all online sales. It also reported that the combined sales volumes of South Africa’s top 100 online stores increased by more than 100%between 2019 and 2021.

These statistics make three things clear:

The South African ecommerce industry is growing at an extremely fast rate. There are exciting opportunities for challengers to seize growth opportunities and expand business scale. Ecommerce retailers should ensure that they have IT infrastructure in place which will enable scalability, security and cost efficiencies.

A strong foundation with HUAWEI CLOUD

Huawei Cloud and its ecommerce solutions are designed to help you run your online store smoothly and overcome the common challenges many organisations face.

These challenges include sudden traffic surges that can cause servers to overload and platforms to crash, poor data management leading to a sub-par user experience, and security flaws that could result in DDoS attacks or data leaks.

Here’s how Huawei Cloud can address these challenges:

Stability during peak loads – Promotions such as Black Friday and festive season specials can place a massive strain on your resources. Huawei Cloud solves this by dynamically scaling your computing power so that you always have sufficient resources to handle your traffic levels.

– Promotions such as Black Friday and festive season specials can place a massive strain on your resources. Huawei Cloud solves this by dynamically scaling your computing power so that you always have sufficient resources to handle your traffic levels. Data analysis and management – Huawei Cloud boasts robust data analytics capabilities that generate valuable insights to optimise your ecommerce offering and improve user experience.

Huawei Cloud boasts robust data analytics capabilities that generate valuable insights to optimise your ecommerce offering and improve user experience. Agility and security – Huawei Cloud is flexible by nature, allowing you to make regular adjustments and improvements to your systems. This allows you to keep your systems secure and protect against the latest threats.

Thanks to its global footprint, Huawei Cloud also supports global ecommerce rollouts and expansions.

Build your ecommerce store with Huawei Cloud

Huawei Cloud enables you to start your own online store easily or build and scale upon your existing services quickly and cost effectively. Your only limit when running ecommerce promotions and features on Huawei Cloud, is your imagination.

Huawei Cloud ecommerce clients also love its comprehensive security measures that protect client data and facilitate secure payments, which will instil trust in your customers from the first time they shop using your online store.

With Huawei Cloud, your ecommerce opportunities are endless.

