Massive growth for South African software development company Codehesion

South African software development company Codehesion has continued its huge growth from 2022 into the start of 2023.

After more than doubling its revenue and staff size last year, the first three months of 2023 have seen Codehesion secure multiple new clients and large development projects.

This growth is driven by Codehesion’s focus on producing world-class mobile apps and software systems for its local and international clients.

Codehesion founder and CEO Hector Beyers said key highlights from the past year have been:

Taking on multiple new major clients and development projects.

Doubling their staff size.

Growing revenue by 250%.

Beyers said 2023 is on track to be another excellent year for the company – and they predict continued growth and client acquisition.

About Codehesion

Codehesion is an award-winning South African software development company that produces world-class work for its clients.

Its areas of expertise include custom software development, mobile application development, design, maintenance, project management, team augmentation, and training.

To ensure it delivers exceptional work to its clients at all times, it only employs highly-skilled and experienced software engineers, computer scientists, and project managers who specialise in their respective fields.

The result is a long list of satisfied clients – including market leaders Hyundai, Leroy Merlin, Woolworths, Peermont Global, Fines SA, Entabeni Systems, Poynting, HOMii, and Midstream Estates.

Its most prestigious awards are a 2022 MTN Business App of the Year Award and two awards at the 2021 Supersonic New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards.

Free consultation with Codehesion

Codehesion makes it easy for companies to learn more about the services it offers through a free consultation process.

This consultation will allow Codehesion to assess your requirements and provide insights into the scope of work required, the predicted timelines, and expected costs.

For a risk-free consultation – contact Codehesion here.