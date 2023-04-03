Hikvision eDVR – Reliable and eco-friendly storage for surveillance systems

Hikvision’s range of eDVR devices is the ultimate data storage solution for your surveillance systems.

It combines extensive functionality with an intuitive interface and a strong focus on being eco-friendly.

Key to the functionality of Hikvision’s eDVR is its embedded high-speed SSD that has been tailor-made for your surveillance needs.

This means you won’t need to install a hard disk yourself – saving you time and money – while providing increased reliability and sustained performance over time.

Additionally, Hikvision has built its eDVR range to work in the most extreme operating conditions.

They are more tolerant to impacts and vibrations and are less likely to incur mechanical problems.

All of this translates into a device you can trust to store your important video footage.

Extensive features

Hikvision has packed its eDVR with impressive features that will maximise your video surveillance capabilities.

These features are headlined by Motion Detection 2.0 and AcuSense, which quickly identify important objects like humans and vehicles in your video feed.

Thanks to this technology, Hikvision’s eDVR series can minimise the number of false alarms that are triggered by other moving objects – like animals and wind-affected plants.

Hikvision then maximises your storage space using its Scene-Adaptive Bitrate Control feature.

This feature intelligently determines how important specific footage is, and either upscales or downscales its bitrate accordingly.

For example: if your eDVR detects there is no movement in the current feed, it will store your footage at a lower bitrate to save space.

Then, when people or vehicles move within your feed, your bitrate will increase so you can pick up on key details when reviewing footage.

One compact size fits all

The compact eDVR series can fit in the palm of your hand, and this makes it easy to store in your workplace or home office – even in the tightest of spaces.

When it’s running, you will hardly notice it, and then when you need to access it, no heavy lifting is required.

Between its compact design, advanced features, and eco-friendly construction, Hikvision’s eDVR is the best data storage solution for your surveillance systems.

Click here to learn more about the Hikvision eDVR.