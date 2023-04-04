Shameel Joosub honoured with 2023 MyBroadband Telecoms CEO of the Year trophy

Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub is the 2023 MyBroadband Telecoms CEO of the Year, and was recently presented with his MyBroadband trophy in recognition of the achievement.

MyBroadband presented the prestigious award to Joosub at Vodacom’s head office in Midrand.

“It’s very humbling. It’s a nice reflection of my 29 years at Vodacom and a nice accolade for the company and for the team,” said Joosub about the MyBroadband award.

Best of the best

The MyBroadband Telecoms CEO of the Year award is highly respected and coveted in the South African ICT industry.

It is given to a CEO who performs exceptionally as the leader of a top telecoms company.

A variety of metrics are used to choose the winner, including the impact of their company’s products and services on South Africans, as well as the company’s financial and technical performance.

Using these metrics, Joosub was the clear winner. His prominence in the telecommunications market and the impact he has had at Vodacom – and across the whole telecoms sector over the past year – is nothing short of phenomenal.

Under his leadership, Vodacom has experienced exceptional revenue growth in the face of major hurdles – such as unprecedented load-shedding and spectrum availability challenges.

Based on this performance, Joosub was the deserving winner of the 2023 MyBroadband Telecoms CEO of the Year award.