Afrihost honoured with 2023 MyBroadband Best Broadband ISP of the Year trophy

Afrihost is the 2023 MyBroadband Best Broadband ISP of the Year, and was recently presented with its MyBroadband trophy in recognition of the achievement.

Afrihost CEO Gian Visser accepted the prestigious award from MyBroadband at Afrihost’s head office in Sandton.

“Our passion for our clients makes us go further – doing more and providing you with leading services and products,” said Visser on the award recognition.

A cut above the rest

The MyBroadband Best Broadband ISP of the Year award is given to the South African ISP with exceptional performance across a range of broadband solutions.

The winner is chosen using quantitative and qualitative data gathered by Analytico and MyBroadband, respectively.

This makes it a highly-coveted award within the South African ISP industry.

Analytico’s speed tests showed that Afrihost offers fast, low-latency solutions to its users, and the ISP has regularly held the top spot in the MyBroadband customer satisfaction rankings.

Based on this impressive performance, Afrihost was the deserving winner of the 2023 Best Broadband ISP award.