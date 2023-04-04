Resell Synology’s top solutions by partnering with Linkqage

Linkqage is the premier South African distributor of top ICT brands, including Synology, the global leader in data storage, management, and protection.

Synology’s broad range of products and services is perfect for businesses seeking to optimize their data systems.

This includes hybrid-cloud infrastructure, on-premise data protection and management, as well as protection and storage of critical business resources in the cloud.

As a distributor of Synology’s popular storage products, Linkqage is the perfect partner for resellers looking to incorporate Synology’s technologies into their offerings.

The Synology products and services distributed by Linkqage are detailed below:

Data Protection

Synology’s license-free backup repositories are a great way for companies to secure their data.

Business users can access their repositories through Synology Active Backup Suite, a collection of applications to secure endpoints, servers, virtual machines, Microsoft 365 accounts, and Google Workspace accounts.

Synology Active Backup Suite is available on the brand’s NAS storage devices, which are used by nearly half of all Fortune 500 companies.

Flexible Storage Solutions

Synology’s NAS devices use flexible and reliable native software solutions to ensure that business data infrastructure is always optimized.

Furthermore, Synology is releasing several updates to its Hybrid Cloud solution – DiskStation Manager operating system and Synology C2 cloud infrastructure in 2023.

These updates will bring increased flexibility and efficiency to Synology NAS users, ensuring businesses remain efficient even as the scale of their data storage and generation increases.

Private Cloud Solution

Synology Drive is a robust solution that enables businesses to convert their Synology NAS into a private cloud system at no extra cost.

Through the Synology Drive application, organizations can access their data 24/7 from anywhere, synchronize their physical and cloud data, and back up their systems regularly with full data ownership.

Synology Drive benefits productivity, for teammates to collaborate on essential projects and files through its simple cloud-based interface and office tools.

Surveillance

Synology Surveillance Station is the ideal offering for businesses looking to manage physical security systems at their premises.

It is a video management solution that records and stores all surveillance footage to a Synology NAS or DVA, and is compatible with over 8,300 IP cameras from over 140 brands – including ONVIF-compatible IP cameras.

This year, Synology also released its branded Bullet and turret IP cameras- BC500 & TC500, Businesses now can deploy their surveillance infrastructure under a single vendor, from storage, NVR, CMS, AI powered DVA to cameras.

No matter if you are looking for a surveillance solution for home, small businesses, or large-scale multi-site branches.

Synology has a wide product line to meet all of your deployment needs.

Security and Data Protection

As a storage vendor their clients entrust their valuable data with, Synology makes security its top priority.

Synology products are protected by a dedicated Product Security Incident Response Team (PSIRT), they designed a four-phase software development process (Design, Development, Verification, Release) to ensure product safety and quick response to zero-day attacks, and promised to fix critical vulnerabilities within 24 hours, outpacing the industry average of 60 days.

The commitment to security is evident as there are no existing exploits on Synology products according to the KEV Catalog by Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) since introduced in 2021.

Learn more at the next Linkqage multi-city event on April:

Resellers that are interested in adding these excellent Synology products and solutions to their catalogues should contact Linkqage today.

Resellers interested in adding these excellent Synology products and solutions to their catalogs should contact Linkqage today.

If you’d like to learn more, Linkqage is hosting two events this April that will provide additional information about why you should embrace Synology’s cutting-edge data management, backup, and surveillance solutions:

Click here to request more information about Linkqage’s upcoming Synology events.

Click here to learn more about Synology.