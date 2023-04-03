Never pay for airtime again with the revolutionary banking solution South Africans have been waiting for

Are you sick and tired of paying exorbitant prices for very little airtime?

Spot Money, a leader in the digital banking space, is introducing a revolutionary new rewards program that could mean your days of buying airtime are behind you!

The innovative new program rewards customers with 3.5% back in free airtime when they make card transactions using the zero-fee Spot Money debit card.

This is an excellent value offering, as South Africa’s airtime and data prices are the highest in Africa.

In fact, research has found that South Africa’s exorbitant prices place it at the 135th spot out of 233 countries worldwide.

Because of this, many South Africans currently face a barrier to entry when it comes to accessing the Internet and the valuable information it holds – and even those who can afford it still consider it to be a grudge purchase due to a low perceived value of what they are getting for their money.

“Amidst soaring data consumption, high prices, and a struggling economy, it’s no surprise that 74% of economically active South Africans turn to loyalty programs for discounts and deals.”

“Spot Money’s Airtime Rewards initiative is committed to providing consumers with value by alleviating the financial burden of everyday purchases.” – Simon Bowes, Chief Growth Officer, Spot Money.

How to Earn Free Airtime

Using the Airtime Rewards programme couldn’t be easier, there are no complicated sign-ups or clumsy coupons or voucher codes. To earn rewards simply:

Download the Spot app and activate airtime rewards. Shop As Normal – There are no restrictions on where you can earn – tap, swipe or order online or in-store using your Spot debit card – ANYWHERE. Earn! Spot sends you instant notifications and updates your airtime rewards in real time.

Members of the rewards program will earn 3.5% back in airtime for any transaction anywhere using the spot card. If you shop with Spot rewards partners Checkers, Sixty60, or Mr D or Takealot, you can earnup to 50% in airtime rewards! This is truly a gamechanger.

About Spot Money

Spot Money is a purpose-driven digital bank that aims to drive financial inclusivity for all South Africans.

The Spot App can be downloaded from the Google Play Store, the Huawei AppGallery, the Apple App Store, and offers all the features you can expect from a bank and more.

In fact, you can set up your free Spot Money account in less than two minutes through the app – so start banking and earning rewards today.