Boost your digital transformation journey with JustSolve’s low-code expertise

What is High-Performance Low-Code?

High-performance low-code is a software development approach that combines the benefits of low-code platforms with enterprise-grade performance and scalability.

It provides a rapid application development process that allows developers to create applications with minimal coding and maximum efficiency whilst guaranteeing that the resulting applications can handle large-scale enterprise requirements.

Why Consider Low-Code?

Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms states, “By 2025, 70% of new applications developed by enterprises will use low-code or no-code technologies, up from less than 25% in 2020.”

This statistic shows that low-code has become a significant force in the software development industry.

One of the leading players in the low-code market is OutSystems. This platform enables organisations to build custom software quickly and efficiently, requiring minimal coding.

How Can JustSolve Help You

Since 2016, JustSolve has partnered with OutSystems to provide high-performance low-code solutions that meet enterprise-grade performance and scalability requirements.

Some of the benefits you can expect when working with JustSolve and OutSystems include the following:

Maximised Productivity

One of the significant advantages of low-code development is the ability to develop and deliver quality applications rapidly.

With JustSolve and OutSystems, organisations can quickly iterate and pivot applications to suit business and user needs, increasing productivity and efficiency and reducing development time.

Improved Customer Experience

By default, OutSystems includes user interface and user experience design features, allowing organisations to create visually appealing and intuitive applications that provide a better customer experience.

This low-code aspect can enhance customer loyalty and improve the customer journey by delivering intuitive, easy-to-use products and solutions.

Increased Business Agility

Low-code platforms like OutSystems enable organisations to respond quickly to changing business needs by rapidly prototyping, testing, and deploying new features and functionalities.

With JustSolve’s expertise in digital transformation and OutSystems’ capabilities, businesses can achieve increased business agility, making all the difference in today’s fast-paced market.

Accelerate Development

Low-code’s visual interface and pre-built components reduce the time and effort required for development, allowing developers to focus on higher-level tasks and accelerate development.

With JustSolve’s experience and OutSystems’ capabilities, businesses can speed up their development cycles up to four times and stay ahead of the curve.

Increased Collaboration between Business and IT

Low-code platforms enable whole-team collaboration between business and IT, capitalising on developer knowledge and business expertise to deliver new applications through cross-functional projects.

With JustSolve, businesses can leverage this aspect of low-code development.

Drive Greater ROI

By utilising OutSystems’ centralised platform for managing and deploying applications, organisations can achieve a more significant ROI through faster change and maintenance processes that maximise their low-code investment.

Partnering with JustSolve further enhances this investment, ensuring organisations can fully leverage low-code and expert teams.

