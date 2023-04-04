Supersonic continues to provide premium internet services that really keep Mzansi homes connected for real.

This month’s For Real Deal from Supersonic gets you an Uncapped Fixed-LTE Lite plan for R399pm – was R499pm.

The plan includes a free-to-use router and free delivery on a flexible month-to-month payment option, enabling customers to have a sense of control without any long-term financial commitments.

Supersonic’s April For Real Deal provides premium Uncapped fixed-LTE internet connectivity to South African households, with the understanding that customers need the best internet, but the best internet that won’t break their bank, especially during these economically trying times.

The Deal means, households across South Africa who are keeping a close observation on their expenses and are finding ways to cut back wherever they can, may not have to cut back on their online activities but enjoy stress-free home uncapped fixed-LTE lite connectivity with Supersonic.

Supersonic’s reliable, high-speed internet is powered by MTN, SA’s best network so you can say goodbye to buffering and sluggish internet connections whether you’re working from home, watching your favourite shows online, or playing games online.

With uncapped data and no contracts, you can enjoy worry-free internet browsing without any surprises.

Plus, our easy-to-install router means you can start using your new internet service right away.

So, whether you are a streamer, a gamer, or just a humble double-tapper, Supersonic has got you covered with this month’s Uncapped Fixed-LTE Lite plan for just R399pm.

This deal will be available from 1st April until 31st April 2023 and is available to new customers.

Customers can get connected through the Supersonic website or Call or WhatsApp on 086 1787 377