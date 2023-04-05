OctaFX launches exciting trading contest in South Africa – Big prizes on offer

Global Forex broker OctaFX has launched an inviting new trading contest exclusively for the people of South Africa.

The contest is already live, and will run until 23 April 2023 – so sign up today.

This is the first time Forex enthusiasts in South Africa have the opportunity to test their trading skills through an OctaFX competition.

How you can participate

If you already have an OctaFX account, then log in, or otherwise register for a new profile.

This is a quick and painless process, and will give you access to an extensive range of trading opportunities.

Once you have signed in, visit the “Promotions” section and choose to join this contest.

Then, trade at least one micro lot (0.01) before 23 April 2023 to join the randomised draw – which you can watch on 24 April 2023.

The live draw will be broadcast on the official OctaFX YouTube channel – and you can expect a whopping 215 randomly-chosen winners to be drawn throughout the day.

The prize pool

15 contest participants who trade more than 3 lots will each receive a MacBook Air M2.

200 more entrants who traded at least one micro lot (0.01) will receive a cosy OctaFX merchandise pack each.

Please visit the following link to learn more about the upcoming competition.

About OctaFX

OctaFX is an international broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011.

It offers commission-free access to financial markets and a variety of services that are already utilised by clients from 180 countries who have opened more than 21 million trading accounts.

OctaFX’s free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools help clients reach their investment goals.

The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charitable and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities.

OctaFX has also won more than 60 awards since its foundation, including the ‘Most Reliable Broker South Africa 2022’ award from Global Business Review Magazine and the ‘Best Online Broker Global 2022’ award from World Business Outlook.