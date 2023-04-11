Codehesion – Where South Africa’s top software developers work

Codehesion is South Africa’s leading mobile app development company – specialising in Android and iOS apps, and software systems for businesses.

Founded in 2017 by software architect and computer engineer Hector Beyers, Codehesion’s aim since inception has been to become South Africa’s premier mobile app development company.

It quickly achieved this goal thanks to its focus on producing world-class apps for its clients, and only employing highly-skilled software engineers, computer scientists, and project managers who specialise in app development.

Codehesion’s focus on excellence has produced a long list of satisfied clients and the development company winning multiple awards for its work.

Its awards to date include a 2022 MTN Business App of the Year Award, and two awards at the 2021 Supersonic New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards.

Its high-profile clients cover a range of industries and include: Hyundai, Leroy Merlin, Woolworths, Peermont Global, Fines SA, Entabeni Systems, Poynting, HOMii, and Midstream Estates.

Working at Codehesion

Codehesion’s head office is based in Southdowns, Centurion – and is a cornerstone of the company’s success.

It not only provides its staff with the tools they need to work well, but supports an environment for them to collaborate, learn new skills, and grow in their careers.

In practical terms this means a modern, secure office with an awesome design; comfy gaming chairs and the latest MacBooks, and table tennis when the coding is done.

You can see what it looks like to work at Codehesion, below.

When the coding is done, it’s time for some fun