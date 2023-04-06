Buy Hisense products and get free Sunlight powder and tablets hamper

Hisense and Sunlight are giving you free washing powder or cleaning tablets from 1-30 April 2023 when you buy a Hisense washing machine or dishwasher.

This promotion celebrates both brands winning big at the 2022 Product of the Year awards. Hisense won in the Kitchen Appliance category, and Sunlight won in the Machine Dishwashing Tablets category.

You can claim your free Sunlight powder packets or tablets when you purchase the appropriate Hisense product in-store at Atlas Distribution, Fair Price, Kloppers Furniture, New World, Hirsch’s, Russells, Bradlows, House & Home, or HiFi Corporation.

The deals listed below are part of the Hisense and Sunlight promotion.

Hisense top loader washing machine and Sunlight washing powder

Buy a Hisense WTY1802T top loader washing machine and you will get four 2kg Sunlight Auto Powder packets for free.

The WTY1802T top loader washing machine is an excellent choice in South Africa for those looking to save water and electricity.

It has a quick wash mode that uses less electricity and water, and its hydraulic damping protection lid also optimises its electricity use.

8kg of Sunlight Auto Powder will then cover you for several months of cleaning your family’s clothes.

Hisense dishwasher and Sunlight dishwasher tablets

Buy a Hisense 13-plate or 15-plate dishwasher and you will get two packs of 28 Sunlight Dishwasher Auto Tablets for free.

These dishwashers offer excellent value for money thanks to their useful features – such as water overflow protection, A+++ energy ratings, and various wash modes to cover all your needs.

The 56 dishwasher tablets will then last several months, with the average household running their dishwasher three to four times a week.

Further value

That’s not all: Hisense and Sunlight are simultaneously running a competition from 1-30 April 2023 that gives you a chance to win big.

To enter the competition, navigate to the Hisense Website and look for the dishwasher or laundry product image that has a hidden Sunlight logo.

Once you’ve found it, share the model’s name on social media and tag both Hisense and Sunlight.

This will put you in the running to win one of two Hisense 2-in-1 Robot Cleaners (HRVCL144AB), showing that Hisense takes the chore out of everyday living.

Click here to learn more about Hisense’s products.