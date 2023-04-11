ICTGlobe reveals flexible approach to ICT and enterprise channel partners

ICTGlobe, a leading business communication and managed service provider, has formalised its custom approach to serving its ICT and Enterprise channel partners.

It has prioritised being flexible when interacting with its 900+ network of channel partners and selected enterprise clients.

“The current business climate means the one-size fits all voice, data and other ICT services model is finished,” said Rad Jankovic, co-CEO of ICTGlobe.

“The economy means one cannot keep hammering square pegs into round holes and hope to survive into 2024.”

ICTGlobe has noted that its channel partners and clients prioritise quality and uptime beyond else, as this is fundamental to running effective communications services.

They also view pricing and value-added services flexibility as incredibly important to their operations.

ICTGlobe is therefore excited to unveil its new burstable data service – which gives clients access to five times their usual bandwidth at certain times without needing to pay a fixed monthly fee.

As part of these bundles, clients can also opt for double or triple redundancy options for improving uptime to as high as 99.9%.

“We’re happy to accommodate reseller requests relating to flexibility, affordability and reliability, in particular, because this helps make our enterprise clients get on with their business and our channel partners be more competitive,” said Jankovic.

Virtual Service Provider model

ICTGlobe also recently launched its Virtual Service Provider model – which lets smaller telecoms, Internet, and IT companies with the ability to compete with larger players and beat them at their own game – all while staying completely independent.

This modular model is another example of ICTGlobe’s commitment to providing bespoke solutions that are desperately needed by South Africa’s under-pressure, but exceptionally valuable ICT sector.

The Virtual Service Provider model lets resellers and small ICT sector firms because virtual providers of voice and data services, as well as other innovative solutions aimed at consumers, SMEs, and corporates.

This aligns with ICTGlobe’s history of innovating by providing modular and scalable access to ICT products and services, infrastructure, billing systems, voice platforms, technical maintenance and more services required to offer ISP services.

“We’ve formalised our bespoke approach and our channel partners are clear that most aspects of an ICT contract can be negotiated, except for instances where enterprise-grade data links are required,” said Jankovic.

With a distribution channel that spans South Africa, the SADC region, and even as far as the UK and Cyprus, ICTGlobe has the capabilities needed to help its partners deliver innovative ICT products and services.

Click here to learn more.