Genuine software enables customers to move forward with confidence

In today’s digital era, organisations must remain agile and be able to change at a moment’s notice.

For this reason, keeping abreast with the times and implementing new technology is critical for staying ahead of the curve in this competitive industry.

This is particularly true when it comes to software, as this is a critical component of any successful business, and can lead to a company’s success or failure.

Business software, therefore, needs to be up-to-date, secure, and offer all the features that the business needs.

Fake software comes with risks

Unfortunately, many companies still choose non-genuine over genuine software due to a lower price tag and the false notion that there is a negligible difference between the two.

However, little do they know that non-genuine software comes with many risks, such as:

Loss of sensitive data like passwords, banking, and customer information.

Identity theft from malicious links sent to your customers and partners.

Business disruption and productivity loss due to malware attacks.

In fact, according to an IDC white paper, sponsored by Microsoft, called “Pay Now and Save Later: The Argument for Only Buying a PC with an Authentic Version of Windows Pro,” a staggering 663 US dollars is the average cost over the lifespan of a PC without the intended OS, compared to less than 100 US dollars for laptops with a genuine version of the OS.

In addition, the research revealed that 68% of shell PCs are shipped with a non-genuine version of Windows Pro, and 4 Billion US dollars is the estimated annual industry cost of dealing with malware on shell PCs.

The real deal

Choosing genuine software from Microsoft provides the security, support, and updates that today’s customers need to grow securely.

Customers benefit in several ways:

They stay protected from malware with Microsoft Defender Antivirus.

Their devices are kept secure and up-to-date with critical security patches.

They can access tech support from Microsoft.

Protection from cyber threats

The loss or theft of data is a major concern for businesses in every industry. Should proprietary or confidential business data fall into the wrong hands it could result in financial losses, legal and regulatory fines, as well as damage to reputation and loss of customer confidence, which are impossible to put a price tag on.

Moreover, should a breach occur if the business is using an unlicensed program, it runs the risk of having its entire system compromised.

Reliable, licensed software that is updated regularly and has the latest security patches and protocols installed is at the heart of keeping data and systems safe.

Bad actors are always on the lookout for how to find a way in and will look for any potential vulnerabilities that can be exploited.

Licensed software will keep the business one step ahead of attackers and will make sure that all weaknesses are patched in a timely manner.

Quality guaranteed

All software that is used for business-critical functions needs to be stable and have all the features needed for users to do their jobs.

With legitimate software, during the development stage, designated software quality assurance workers are continually testing and approving the software’s operating software code.

In this way, all wrinkles in terms of security and usability are ironed out in the development stage, and compatibility and integration with other programs is assured.

Any business that buys licensed software can rest assured that expert developers have approved the software and that it is of the highest quality.

Unlicensed software, on the other hand, has likely neither been tested nor approved and could well have hidden bugs that put the business’s operations at risk.

Ensuring the security and stability of any software programs should be imperative before they are used in any business activities.

Improved support and CX

It’s also important to note that organisations that only use licensed software providers are able to access a wide range of customer service and support options.

These services can be accessed via a wide range of channels, including the Web, chat, and by phone, which means that users have direct access to individuals who are experts on these software programs.

The support options include a customer knowledge base and a ticket system whereby issues can be tracked and resolved, ensuring that the customer experience is a positive one from beginning to end.

A trusted advisor

When choosing the software that will work for your business, seek the advice of someone who is highly familiar with the industry and the solutions themselves.

If the business’s computer system is slowing down, or users are battling to install a new version, it’s probably time to upgrade to a reliable licensed program from a world leader such as Microsoft.

