Cloud & Security Conference 2023 – Featuring South Africa’s top tech companies

South Africa’s premier cloud event – the Cloud & Security Conference 2023 – takes place on 8 June 2023 at The Venue in Melrose Arch.

The conference will be attended by South Africa’s top ICT executives and professionals, who will be educated and entertained by the industry’s leading experts.

Popular technology personality Aki Anastasiou is the event’s host, and he will facilitate discussions on topics like cloud computing, data backup, disaster recovery, data centres and hosting, virtualisation, cloud security, and women in tech.

If you work in any of these areas, you cannot afford to miss the Cloud & Security Conference 2023.

Excellent sponsors

This year’s event is sponsored by South Africa’s top cloud, backup, data centre, hosting, and security providers.

BCX is the Main Sponsor of the conference and is one of Africa’s largest systems integrators and digital transformation partners across the enterprise and public sectors.

BCX is joined by Liquid Intelligent Technologies and Liquid C2 as Event Sponsors.

CipherWave, a leading Tier 1 ISP in South Africa, is the Speaker Sponsor, and is joined by the following companies:

Gold Sponsor – VMware

– VMware Silver Sponsors – Vodacom Business, BBD, OpenText, Africa Data Centres

– Vodacom Business, BBD, OpenText, Africa Data Centres Bronze Sponsors – The CRM Team, BUI

– The CRM Team, BUI Cocktail Sponsors – First for Cloud, Microsoft

– First for Cloud, Microsoft Coffee Sponsors – First for Cloud, Linux Warehouse, Even Flow Distribution, CBS Africa

– First for Cloud, Linux Warehouse, Even Flow Distribution, CBS Africa Literature Sponsors – Axiz, Orange Cyberdefense

These organisations are all leaders in their respective fields and look forward to engaging with you on 8 June.

Register now

Registrations for the Cloud & Security Conference 2023 are now open.

Don’t miss out on South Africa’s premier cloud event – click here to book your spot at the 2023 Cloud & Security Conference.