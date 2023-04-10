Afristay is the best place to book your holiday accommodation

Afristay makes it easy and affordable for South Africans to book a holiday home, a bed-and-breakfast, or a self-catering unit for a weekend away.

Afristay was founded in 2006 and quickly grew to become one of South Africa’s largest accommodation portals.

It now offers South African over 30,000 accommodation listings and receives over 300,000 enquiries each year.

Its success is built on tailoring the entire experience to suit South African travellers and make booking easy.

The company also adds a personal touch to its service with dedicated booking agents helping clients to find their perfect spot.

All of Afristay’s listings are pre-verified, and guest transactions are thoroughly checked and confirmed.

The platform hosts listings across more than 2,000 unique African locations, making it an accessible and secure accommodation platform for travellers exploring Africa.

Another benefit is that Afristay offers clients regular discounts and special offers on future bookings, which is why they have a large percentage of returning customers.

Afristay CEO Rupert Bryant said their exceptional growth is thanks to their strong focus on customer service and their obsession with ensuring that they offer an excellent experience every time.

“If there’s ever a problem, or you want to check something, you can pick up the phone and call us to get hold of us right away,” he said.

A large percentage of Afristay’s growth comes from return customers, which shows that the company’s focus on the quality of its service is working.

Visit Afristay here