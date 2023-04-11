Buy a 2021 Kia Sportage 2.0P Ignite Auto now and get R40,000 cash back

Kia Konfidence is currently running a special on 2021 Kia Sportage petrol Ignite Auto models where customers who purchase one of these pre-owned vehicles will get R40 000 cash back.

The value can either be used as trade in assistance, a deposit or as cash in your pocket to spend on things like a holiday.

In addition, with an interest rate of prime less 1,75% customers can drive away in one of these pre-owned models for as little as R6 299 per month.

The fourth generation Sportage which made its debut at the end of 2015 is Kia’s most popular Sportage to date and one of the models that truly cemented the Korean brand as a major players in the local automotive market.

The Sportage offers customers everything they expect from an SUV along with the quality, style and unsurpassed value that Kia is known for.

Upfront the Sportage features striking headlamps, incorporating unique LED daytime running lights and a prominent tiger nose grille while the bumper design gives the Sportage a masculine menacing visage and a more prominent housing for the front fog lamps.

At the rear the bumper emphasizes the cars width and gives it a planted stance.

The rear taillights feature a connecting strip between the lights and a new lighting signature that emphasizes the vehicles width.

Completing the exterior offering are 16-inch alloy wheels and standard LED daytime running lights.

The Ignite specification offers motorists an entry point into the Sportage range while still being equipped with a high-level of standard specification that ensures it is an excellent value for money proposition.

Standard equipment includes air-conditioning, automatic headlamp control, electric side mirrors with integrated indicator lamps, a centre console armrest with integrated storage box, Bluetooth connectivity, radio with six speakers, electric windows front and rear, rear park distance control and high-performance dampers to name a few.

Inside Ignite models are fitted with fabric upholstery and a leather wrapped steering wheel with remote controls for audio, telephony and cruise control as well as a leather wrapped gearshift.

Taking care of infotainment needs is an eight-inch colour touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring capability.

The petrol engine fitted to the automatic models that are available as part of this special deal is a 2.0-litre unit featuring multi point injection to offer 115kW and 196Nm when paired to the smooth shifting six-speed automatic gearbox.

The high level of standard safety equipment again once again reaffirms this models value for money price point. ABS with EBD is standard fitment as is ESC, Hills-start assist ad Downhill Brake Control.

Six airbags and Isofix child seat anchors are in place to keep occupants safe in the event of an accident. Ignite models also feature rear park distance control.

When new all Sportage models were sold with a five-year warranty as well as a five-year/90 000km service plan, as these plans are time and mileage-based customers taking advantage of this special on pre-owned 2021 models will still be able to benefit from the remainder of that offering.

