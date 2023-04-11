Win a QLED+ TV with the SKYWORTH 2023 Global TV Festival

SKYWORTH, which is a popular TV and technology brand, is hosting its annual 2023 Global TV Festival Super Fans event from 8 April to 8 May 2023.

In order to better interact with consumers, SKYWORTH hosts this global TV festival on its founding day every year – with this year being the fifth.

This year, in South Africa, during the festival, you stand a chance to win one of SKYWORTH’s incredible QLED+ TVs – an SUE9500 with an infinite screen and outstanding image quality.

SKYWORTH QLED+ TVs lead the way in eye protection, thanks to their flicker free panels that provide a comfortable viewing experience, and stunning visuals.

SKYWORTH is giving away several SUE9500 TVs to its most loyal customers during its 2023 Global TV Festival Super Fans event – and there are three ways to win!

1 – Win your purchase back

With SKYWORTH’s offline promotion, you stand a chance to win the value of your purchase back!

The competition can be entered by anyone who buys any SKYWORTH 4K TV during the 2023 Global TV Festival.

To enter, visit the SKYWORTH website after making your purchase and submit your personal details and proof of purchase to the website.

This will put you in the running to earn the entire value of your purchase back in cash.

2 – Share your SKYWORTH story

If you own a SKYWORTH TV that is at least three years old, you have a chance to win big.

Record a video of yourself telling the story of your awesome journey with your SKYWORTH TV and upload it to Instagram or Facebook with the tag @SkyworthSA and add #SKYWORTH #TELLINGYOURSTORYWITHSKYWORTH

You will stand a chance to win a new SKYWORTH QLED+ TV to replace your current model.

3 – Influencer interaction

The final way to win a new SKYWORTH QLED+ TV is through a social media promotion.

Influencers – including Rasheeqah and Wiseman – will post videos during the festival, telling their stories about SKYWORTH.

To stand a chance of winning, comment on these videos, and tell us about your experience with SKYWORTH brand or products.

Two lucky fans from each influencer’s video will be selected to win a SKYWORTH QLED+ TV – so be sure to follow @SkyworthSA on Instagram, and keep an eye out for influencers who publish videos to TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook, too.

SKYWORTH TVs

SKYWORTH has a history of bringing top-of-the-range TVs to South Africa, with many first-time tech market introductions.

It was the first TV brand to launch a full range of borderless screens in South Africa, the first to launch Android TV locally, and the first to bring Android OLED TVs to the South African market.

All of these ‘firsts’ show SKYWORTH’s dedication to its South African customers and emphasise its market-leading technology.

Click here to find out more about the SKYWORTH Global TV Festival Super Fans event.