Local service provider becomes global player – New Star Networks (NSN) acquired by UK Telecoms giant SCG (Southern Communications Group)

New Star Networks (NSN) is a respected name in the South African hosted telephony, data, and office services industries.

In 2022, NSN was acquired by UK-based Southern Communications Group (SCG), and the two companies now work together to support all channel partners.

We are excited to announce that NSN has officially rebranded to SCG South Africa.

Along with changing our name, SCG South Africa will leverage more resources from the global SCG brand, while retaining everything that has made NSN a leading communications specialist in South Africa for many years.

The SCG South Africa difference

Our focus has always been on customer experience and providing the best possible services to our clients.

This has helped us build a channel of over 400 partners who have thousands of clients taking advantage of industry-leading solutions such as our cloud phone systems and data solutions.

Our clients choose us because of the world-class service delivery we offer, our cutting-edge products, and incredible value.

Existing and prospective clients will continue to benefit from all of this and much more through SCG South Africa.

The value of partnerships

Partnerships have always been fundamental to the success of NSN, and it is this, as well as the company’s outstanding customer service, that convinced SCG to acquire NSN in the first place.

We will, therefore, continue to work passionately with our reseller partners – now with the added backing of SCG.

Our channel partner programme remains the cornerstone of collaboration,” said SCG channel director Wesley Swart.

“It empowers businesses to seamlessly integrate and innovate, creating a dynamic ecosystem where success is forged through unity and shared vision.

The acquisition also gave us a massive global boost and has enabled us to launch our global partner offering – including a robust presence in the United Kingdom.

“The journey of building NSN in the UK to scale its service with the business in South Africa resulted in us selling not just telecoms and IT in the UK, but also our incredible SA service to SCG,” said Swart.

Discover more about being an SCG Partner here.