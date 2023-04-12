Muggit 2 – The best way to start a profitable T-shirt printing business

The Muggit 2 printing system from JG Electronics is the best way for you to start your own T-shirt or craft making business without breaking the bank.

This all-in-one solution gives budding entrepreneurs the tools they need to design and create a wide range of products, including custom T-shirts, stickers, stencils, and much more.

The Muggit 2 system includes the following products:

Silhouette Cameo 4 vinyl cutter – Used for cutting T-shirt vinyl, sticker vinyl, stencil vinyl, fabric, foam, and felt.

– Used for cutting T-shirt vinyl, sticker vinyl, stencil vinyl, fabric, foam, and felt. A4 heat press – Enables heat transfer during fabric or sublimation prints.

– Enables heat transfer during fabric or sublimation prints. T-shirt ruler – Perfectly line up your designs.

– Perfectly line up your designs. Wood burning paste sample – Lets you test how wood burning works.

– Lets you test how wood burning works. Three-piece vinyl weeding hook set – Makes weeding heat transfer vinyl easier.

– Makes weeding heat transfer vinyl easier. Comprehensive manual – Gives you key information to make the most of the Muggit 2 system.

The system is easily upgradable, too, allowing you to add new machines as your business grows.

Designing T-shirts

The most popular use for the Muggit 2 is branding and personalising T-shirts.

JG Electronics sells over 80 colours and vinyl types that you can use for T-shirt printing. These can be used for single-colour designs, or you can layer different colours for more complex designs.

If you want to get even more creative, you can add materials like glitter, pattern, flocks, and many others to your T-shirts,.

The opportunities are endless with the Muggit 2.

Crafts and stickers

The Muggit 2 also has many other uses, including designing and cutting stickers and vinyls for cars, windows, scrapbooking, wall art, and more.

There are 17 colours and sticker vinyl types to choose for these uses.

Stencil cutting is another popular use of the Muggit 2, as it comes with a versatile blade that can take care of cutting jobs effectively.

You can buy specialised blades from JG Electronics if you want to perform more specific cutting tasks – such as cutting fabric, foam, felt, leather, or crepe paper.

Wood burning

Additionally, the Muggit 2 can be used it to burn designs into wood.

All you have to do is create a design and then, using TorchPaste and a heat gun, burn it into your wooden object.

Grow your business with JG Electronics

JG Electronics offers an extensive array of products to start your entrepreneurship journey, along with more advanced components to enhance your Muggit 2 system as your business grows.

Its experts provide free personal training and tech support, too, that will help you maximise the capabilities of the system.

JG Electronics has over 30 years of experience and is the trusted name in the South African printing and cutting industry – Click here to learn more about the Muggit 2 from JG Electronics.