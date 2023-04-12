ContraForce now available in South Africa – The best way to improve your Microsoft 365 security posture

ContraForce, the globally acclaimed solution that streamlines your Microsoft 365 security posture, is now available in South Africa courtesy of a strategic partnership with Securicom.

The launch of ContraForce is a gamechanger for local Microsoft resellers and CSP partners – as well as enterprises that use Microsoft 365, but struggle to maximise its security features.

ContraForce can assist in a range of scenarios, including if:

You’re part of an organisation that has implemented a wide range of Microsoft 365 solutions, but has not turned on Microsoft Defender at all.

You’re part of an organisation that uses Microsoft Defender, but struggles to implement the complex analytics from Microsoft Sentinel.

You’re a Microsoft CSP that spends a lot of time interpreting and implementing Microsoft Sentinel’s complex analytics for your clients.

You’re a Microsoft 365 reseller that wants to offer superior value to your customers.

“The partnership combines the Securicom Managed Security services with the ContraForce platform to provide more comprehensive security in a more accessible way,” said Richard Broeke, Managing Director of Securicom.

ContraForce

In simple terms, ContraForce is an overlay that integrates into Microsoft Sentinel and the rest of your Microsoft 365 applications to optimise your security posture.

If you already use Microsoft Sentinel, you’ll know that it delivers complex analytics and threat intelligence using data from Microsoft Defender – Microsoft’s primary security tool that protects your 365 data.

However, a big challenge organisations face is that it is difficult to understand how to translate Sentinel’s analytics into actionable insights.

ContraForce makes this a thing of the past. It accesses Sentinel’s analytics, processes this data, and determines exactly what should be done with this information to improve your security posture.

This is all displayed through a single pane of glass and can immediately be implemented with just one click – making what was previously a complex process an absolute breeze.

Thanks to ContraForce and its one-click functionality, you don’t even need to be a security expert to maximise your Microsoft 365 security posture. If you are a security guru, then you’ll save tons of time and money.

Complementing the excellent functionality of ContraForce is its affordability – making it easy to implement across an organisation.

Securicom is proud to bring ContraForce to the local market, and looks forward to helping companies, CSPs, and resellers embrace this impressive technology.

“With Securicom, we’re able to offer both the software and services needed to keep businesses secure, especially those in the Microsoft ecosystem,” said Stanislav Golubchik, CEO and cofounder of ContraForce.

With 20 years of managed security and cybersecurity skills, Securicom is expertly equipped to help you maximise the benefits that ContraForce provides.

It invites all interested parties to get in contact to learn more about ContraForce, and Securicom is certain you will be blown away by this technology.

Download this whitepaper to learn how ContraForce will turbocharge your Microsoft investment.