Ready to make the Switch? iStore Pre-Owned has you covered

According to a global survey of smartphone users, 52% of Android users reported they were likely to switch to Apple’s mobile operating system iOS for better functionalities, 44% for better data protection and 42% for better hardware.

And if you ask the Wall Street Journal, they will tell you that that consumers globally are increasingly selecting Apple iPhones over Android smartphones with the iPhone being seen as a must-have item.

It may be hard to pinpoint just a single reason why the iPhone is the best-selling smartphone in the world – it could be its all‑new personalisation features, deeper intelligence, and seamless ways to communicate and share or perhaps it is its minimalistic and sleek design, the epitome of cool.

No matter the reason, perhaps you haven’t quite taken the leap to switch just yet, one thing that is safe to say, is that switching from Android to Apple has never been easier.

In fact, there is no better time to make the shift than now and if the global trends aren’t enough to sway you – here are 5 top reasons to join the iOS Apple family:

1. Spoilt for choice

From the hundreds of devices to suit every need and pocket, coupled with quality apps and a suite of productivity apps to support office, school or remote working – Apple has everything you need for optimised efficiency and creativity and more.

As the trusted industry partner, iStore Pre-Owned is home to a large selection of iPhone – all of which provide excellent choice and value.

2. Ecosystem and compatibility

When it comes to Apple’s ecosystem, all hardware works seamlessly together, including accessing data between them.

Whether you own an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch or MacBook your iCloud account will sync and talk to each other with minimal effort.

In fact, you could start a project on your iPhone and seamlessly continue working on it on your iPad or MacBook with ease as if you had never changed devices.

And thanks to Apple’s support for industry standards, your iPhone will work with virtually all providers and applications so there’s also no compatibility concerns when you switch.

3. Peace of mind

Building on the unique capabilities of Apple hardware, system security is designed to maximise the security of the operating systems on Apple devices without compromising usability and with regular updates you will always have the most up-to-date security features regardless of the age of your device.

Apple also provides layers of protection, from built-in privacy features and a ‘Sign in with Apple’ feature for new services that limits the information shared about you, to encryption features, Touch ID and facial recognition, you can be assured of the tightest controls to protect your privacy and security of your data.

iPhone brings a high level of security to the family table, boasting a host of parental control settings as well.

With content and privacy restrictions in screen time, you can block or limit specific apps and features on your child’s device.

You can also restrict the settings on your iPhone or iPad for explicit content, purchases and downloads, and privacy for the ultimate peace of mind for you and your family.

4. Trade-in and trade up

iPhones also typically, are known for their resale value. Their longevity and iOS support are unparalleled and so when it comes time to upgrade, you’re likely to get good value for your device.

You can also trade in your Android device, and you’ll be given a trade-in value depending on its condition.

Then pick from a wide selection of iStore Certified Pre-owned Apple products and demo units which have been refurbished to the highest standards possible, undergone extensive quality assessments and boast 100% functionality guaranteed – backed by an iStore Pre-owned 12 month warranty.

There is not only an iPhone or MacBook for any occasion and style, but the perfect device for you and your pocket.

5. Switch at a click

Apple has made it even easier to switch with the ‘Move to iOS’ app on the Google Play Store. Simply follow the on-screen instructions on complete your transition!

And if you need help, don’t worry, an instore consultant can help transfer your data from your Android and set up your new device at no charge.

It’s easier than ever to make the big switch and shopping and life just got even easier with the new iStore Pre-Owned app which is now available for download on the Google Play store.

Simply download, get browsing and make the move.

And if you make a purchase using the app, between 3rd – 30th April 2023 you could also stand a chance at winning R5000.00 cash back.

Either way, if you make the switch, you win!

You can download the iStore Pre-Owned App here.