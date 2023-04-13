Protect your home and business against power surges with Clearline

Lightning strikes and power surges from South Africa’s unstable electricity grid are causing millions of rand in damages to homes and businesses.

While you may have home or business insurance, there is no guarantee that your insurer will pay out if you are affected.

For example: If there are any errors in your home’s electrical wiring, your insurer can avoid paying you out if a power surge destroys your TV, fridge, and other valuable appliances.

If this happens to you, you will be left with a hefty bill that you have to cover on your own.

Great news is that Clearline – a leading South African electronics protection company – will ensure you are protected against electrical damage, thanks to its range of advanced solutions.

Clearline surge protection

Clearline designs and manufactures its products locally to bring reliable lightning and power surge protection solutions to South Africans at affordable prices.

Clearline offers solutions to protect your:

Primary distribution board

Fridges and appliances

Electric fences and gate motors

DStv decoders, TVs, and consoles

Computers, printers, and routers

Clearline’s primary Distribution Board (DB) Protection Unit is your first line of defence, shielding your DB, and is available for single and three-phase boards.

It can handle high surges and offers visible fault indication, thermal hazard protection, and is fully SANS compliant.

The Refrigeration Lightning and Surge Protection Unit can then be used to protect household devices from lightning and large voltage fluctuations – including refrigerators, dishwashers, washing machines, and microwaves.

It disconnects your equipment when the voltage spikes too high or drops too low, and then automatically restores power after pre-set time varying from a few seconds to a few minutes that varies with the product been protected.

Clearline offers surge protection multiplugs – and when it comes to networked devices, you can choose between several voltage regulators.

These solutions are available from Clearline and should be added to any home or business to protect against power surges.

Shield your home

Prevention is the best way to handle the power surge problem in South Africa and avoid dealing with complicated insurance processes.

This is because, between high levels of load-shedding that cause voltage fluctuations and modern electronics that are sensitive to surges, swells and dips, the threat of damaged electronics has never been higher.

Another major reason to avoid surge damage altogether is that each networked connection affected by a power surge increases the risk of cascading damage.

If an outdoor security camera is struck by lightning, for example, everything wired to your switch can be taken out – including all other cameras, your router, phone, and other networked devices.

Prevention is also important to reduce or eliminate downtime – as waiting for your electronics and plugs to be fixed can take several days.

