Upgrade your network with Xiaomi’s Wi-Fi 6 mesh solutions

If you want faster Internet speeds and wider wireless coverage at home or the office, Xiaomi’s Wi-Fi 6 mesh networking products are the best solution.

This is because Xiaomi has invested extensively into its Wi-Fi 6 research and development to become an industry leader.

Through this research, Xiaomi has developed the ground-breaking AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 mesh system, which supports network speeds of up to an incredible 2,976Mbps.

This is more than double what the industry’s top Wi-Fi 5 mesh systems can offer, and makes it easy to stream high-quality video content or play games online without worrying about buffering or lag.

These impressive speeds are accessible across a large area, too, as a single Xiaomi AX3000 device can cover over 350 square metres. It can then be linked with up to nine other AX3000 or AX9000 devices to create huge Wi-Fi 6 coverage areas.

Streamlined networks

If you require a large Wi-Fi coverage area that is packed with laptops, PCs, smartphones, and tablets all using the Internet, data flow will never be a problem when using Xiaomi’s Wi-Fi 6 units.

Xiaomi uses OFDMA and MU-MIMO software in the AX3000 to manage data flow effectively, and has included 256MB of built-in memory to keep these technologies running smoothly.

This added data flow functionality makes an AX3000 mesh network a great option for large offices with many devices. The AX3000 devices are also ideal for homes, too, as they are very easy to set up and manage.

No matter where you set up your Xiaomi AX3000 units, you are guaranteed to experience higher speeds and no dead spots – making this the ultimate Wi-Fi 6 mesh network system.

Get connected

Xiaomi’s Wi-Fi 6 AX3000 units can be purchased either individually or in a pack of two.

You can also buy several packs and link up to 10 of these devices to each other.

Here is what each pack includes:

Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000 1-Pack

Xiaomi AX3000 Mesh System – Black x1

Power Adapter x1

Ethernet Cable x1

Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000 2-Pack

Xiaomi AX3000 Mesh System – Black x2

Power Adapter x2

Ethernet Cable x1

Syntech

Syntech is an official local distributor of Xiaomi Wi-Fi mesh systems, and offers a large range of networking solutions and devices that are available to South Africans via stores such as Takealot, Makro, and Incredible Connection.

Alongside Xiaomi’s Wi-Fi 6 devices, Syntech stocks powerful Wi-Fi 5 mesh networking solutions from Xiaomi – which include its 4C wireless router and AC1200 mesh networking units.

These support fast Internet speeds of up to 1,200Mbps and are a great choice for homes and small businesses looking for a more affordable alternative to Wi-Fi 6.

Whether you choose Xiaomi’s Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 5 mesh networking solutions, Syntech is here to help.

