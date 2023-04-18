ICT business owners read the news on MyBroadband

MyBroadband is the largest and most powerful ICT publication in South Africa.

It reaches over 3 million readers every month and is particularly popular among South Africa’s CEOs, CTOs, CIOs, business owners, and IT managers.

These business leaders turn to MyBroadband for the latest information about the local IT and Telecoms markets.

Here is a breakdown of MyBroadband’s monthly readers:

CEOs and Directors – 400,000

Business Owners – 275,000

IT Executives and Managers – 1.8 million

These readers are more than just purchasing decision-makers in their businesses; they also advise their family and friends on which ICT products and services to buy.

Reach ICT business owners

MyBroadband makes it easy for you to reach this targeted audience through its range of marketing products.

These solutions include the following:

Sponsored Articles

Social Media Promotions

Category Takeovers

What’s Next Interviews

Dedicated Mailers

Display Banners

MyBroadband also has an expert marketing team that will take care of all aspects of your marketing campaign and ensure optimal performance.

This includes creating content (if necessary), targeting your ideal audience, and reporting on your campaign.

To find out more about advertising on MyBroadband, click here.